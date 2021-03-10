The city of West Monroe recorded a general fund surplus of some $761,000 and erased $1.9 million from its total bonded indebtedness during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, an audit says.
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen received the good news as well as notification of one audit finding for an accounting error during its regular meeting Tuesday.
“Obviously, we’re excited to get a good audit,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell.
Cameron, Hines & Company, a professional accounting corporation in West Monroe, performed the audit of the city’s finances for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
John Cameron, with Cameron, Hines & Company, presented the audit to the Board of Aldermen during its meeting. The city submitted the audit report to the state Legislative Auditor’s office for approval.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the city recorded some $22.9 million in revenues in its general fund while its general fund expenditures reached some $20.9 million. After all transfers, the city realized a general fund surplus of $761,454.
After the surplus, the city’s general fund balance rose to some $6.75 million.
Last year, the city applied for funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Mitchell said her administration believed the federal funds were best spent retiring debt.
“Normally, we don’t have the ability to address those deficits,” Mitchell said. “The CARES Act funding allowed us to reduce our debt, which was good because those were deficits that had been on the books for many, many years.”
The audit report showed the city retired $1.9 million in debt, reducing its total bonded indebtedness to some $33.1 million.
Cameron commended Mitchell and city officials for retiring the debt.
“You’re going down in your bonded debt,” Cameron said.
“That’s awesome.”
The city received an unmodified opinion, meaning none of the city’s financial statements needed to be corrected for the audit.
In the single finding, auditors found that the city incorrectly reported its management of federal funds in the Schedule of Expenditures for Federal Awards, or SEFA.
Instead of reporting expenditures of federal funds awarded to the city, the city reported the revenues received from the government.
Auditors recommended improving internal controls to ensure accurate financial statement reporting in the future.
“It was about our accounting, but it has been corrected,” Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen.
On another front, the city’s consulting engineer, Robbie George, informed the Board of Aldermen the city would likely receive some $133,000 for repairs to a city water well.
Aldermen authorized George to apply for emergency grant funding from the state Office of Community Development’s Community Water Enrichment Fund. The city planned to request $133,600.
“They have agreed if we submit this application, they will give us the funding,” said George, with the Monroe engineering firm S.E. Huey.
“That was some good news we received this week. They only have $400,000 in that emergency fund, so it was a good thing for us to get in at the front of the line.”
In other news, West Monroe Fire Chief Todd Smith reported his department’s employees made 456 major emergency medical services calls and completed more than 13,000 hours of training during the last year.
“Even though things were closed down all year, it was a good year,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.