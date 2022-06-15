All Monroe City School District employees are expected to receive a four-percent pay increase starting July 1.
The Monroe City School Board approved the pay increase at its regularly scheduled meeting last week. Two School Board members who had family members working in the Monroe City School system recused themselves from the vote.
The School Board considered increases of two percent and three percent as well.
According to Monroe City School District's Chief Financial Officer DeVona Howard, the approximate cost to the school district to provide employees and teachers with this four-percent raise is approximately $1.5 million. Howard said this includes increases in salary, Medicare and retirement funds for employees.
“We had the ability in our budgets for an increase locally dollars in our budget,” said Monroe City School District Superintendent Brent Vidrine.
Vidrine said the raise is in addition to a statewide raise of $1,500 for all school employees.
“We wanted to come on top of that to ensure we have the best quality teachers we can,” Vidrine said.
He said this was done to attract future teachers to the industry as well.
“If we can get our salaries high enough, we may encourage more young folks to go into teaching for their the college education, a number which has really dropped off in the last eight or so years,” Vidrine said. “If we don't continue to raise our salaries to keep employee while continuing to attract more employees, we’re going to be in dire straights to come. We felt like we can sustain this raise.”
