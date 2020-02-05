City school system employees are planning to help the city of Monroe collect information about its citizens for the 2020 Census, school system officials say.
Currently, the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting governing bodies and others to assist with 2020 Census, beginning April 1.
Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine informed the city School Board about the 2020 Census plans at the School Board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
“We’ve had two meetings now,” Vidrine said. “One of our first committee meetings was held with the census. We’re participating in the city with Mayor Mayo.”
The city school system would assist the 2020 Census by collecting information about children in Monroe under the age of five.
“One of the biggest groups not counted is the under five children in the area and that’s going to be one of our focus in our schools,” said Vidrine.
Vidrine explained that marketing materials for the 2020 Census would be distributed soon.
“Some of the things we plan to do and target are post-flyers and PSAs (public service announcements),” Vidrine said.
Vidrine said the social media hashtag for the 2020 Census in Monroe would be #monroecounts. He encouraged citizens to follow that hashtag to keep up with the census effort’s progress.
On another front, School Board member Rick Saulsberry declared his plans to introduce changes to several school policies, though he did not elaborate about which policies would be affected.
Saulsberry chairs the School Board’s policy committee.
“There are some things that we are going to attempt to put into effect,” said Saulsberry.
Federal and state governments require the School Board to enact certain policies, according to Saulsberry. Those policies would remain untouched, he said. Saulsberry suggested that past policies spearheaded by former School Board members were the target of upcoming changes.
“There are some policies that are in effect that were established locally by past boards with many members on there who had no classroom experience,” said Saulsberry. “So some of those policies need to be addressed.”
Saulsberry explained that he had asked teachers and educators about policies hey would like to see fixed.
After the meeting, The Ouachita Citizen asked Saulsberry to identify some of the forthcoming changes to school system policies. He declined to elaborate.
When asked about policies that provoked concern, Saulsberry mentioned some policies governing discipline procedures for children who are found using cell phones in class or disrupting the learning environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.