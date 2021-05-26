The city of West Monroe plans to enforce a number of state rules and regulations requiring patrons of the West Ouachita Senior Center to answer questions about whether they have received a vaccine when the center reopens June 7.
The center opens that Monday at 7:30 a.m. and will be open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The state Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs (GOEA) has established rules and regulations on how Senior Centers and Council on Aging facilities are allowed to reopen. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell’s office says the West Ouachita Senior Center plans to comply with several GOEA rules because the center receives funding and support from GOEA.
Under GOEA rules, all participants who enter the building must:
Submit to a temperature check at the door
Complete screening health survey provided by GOEA
Use hand sanitizing stations
Respond to question whether they have been vaccinated or not — yes or no only
If the answer is no, the participant must agree to wear a mask and social distance. They cannot participate in classes where social distancing is not possible.
If they refuse to comply, they must be asked to leave.
The Senior Center staff cannot ask participants to show proof of vaccine, and patrons will only be asked to answer, “yes or no,” according to Courtney Hornsby, Mitchell’s chief of staff.
According to the mayor’s office, Senior Center staff members cannot engage in any conversation about why someone may or may not have chosen to be vaccinated.
“The staff can only respond if a participant indicates they have not been vaccinated but would like to receive a vaccination,” Hornsby said.
“In that case, the staff can connect them to resources to get a vaccine if they wish. The staff cannot make a copy of their vaccination card. The staff can view a vaccination card if presented but cannot ask to see it.”
According to Hornsby, some activities such as Bingo may have a section for social distanced seating and a portion for tables with non-social distanced seating.
Otherwise, the Senior Center staff is working with instructors on what other classes and activities might be offered and how social distancing may be provided in those activities, Hornsby said.
