City of Monroe employees and volunteers from two area civic groups cleaned off the algae and grime on headstones of fallen service members at Riverview Cemetery in southern Monroe earlier this week as part of a Memorial Day project.
Memorial Day is May 31, a federal holiday honoring the sacrifice of men and women who have died while serving in the military.
On Monday, Community Affairs Department employees as well as employees with the Monroe Fire Department joined members of the Fort Miro chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Twin Cities Rotary Club to clean headstones.
“We’re honoring the memory of those who served us. That’s what we’re up to,” said Doug Seegers, the director of the city’s Community Affairs department. “I’d love to do this at the cemetery on DeSiard Street, too.”
Seegers said he understood some of the service members buried at Riverview also were stationed at Selman Field. Most of the soldiers served in World War I, World War II and the Korean conflict, according to Seegers. There are about 30 headstones at the cemetery.
According to Brian Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, there were a couple of headstones from soldiers who served in the Spanish-American War, too.
“Most of these soldiers did not die in battle but came back home and lived their lives,” Davis said.
Davis encouraged people to find a Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation video that showed how to properly clean headstones.
A youth group from the First United Methodist Church in Monroe as well as a local veterans’ group also contributed to the effort.
