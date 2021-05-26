The Sterlington Town Council voted earlier this week to appoint Billy Clarkson to serve as one of its members for the remaining two years of the term given up by former council member Trey Vocker.
Vocker resigned from office earlier this month, citing differences with Mayor Caesar Velasquez over how Sterlington was being managed. Vocker’s term ends in December 2022.
After his appointment, Clarkson, who works at JPMorgan Chase, took the oath of office during the Town Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
Under the Lawrason Act, governing authorities often issue proclamations calling a special election to fill a vacancy if the unexpired term exceeds one year. That did not apply in this case, according to Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel.
The Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to Sterlington informing the town that a certain provision of state law did not require a special election because the municipal primary election took place within one year of the vacancy.
“Please be advised that a special election is not required in connection with this vacancy as per La. R.S. 18:602(E)(4), and the appointee can serve for the remainder of the unexpired term,” stated the Secretary of State office’s May 11 letter.
Clarkson previously worked as a district manager for Fred’s, a retail store chain, which brought him and his family to Sterlington. Previously, he worked in human resources for AT&T in Texas. He and his wife are members at First West-Fairbanks and they have three children enrolled in Sterlington’s public schools.
Clarkson told The Ouachita Citizen he spoke with Velasquez and Town Council member Matt Talbert about his interest in serving on the Town Council.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the town grow,” Clarkson said.
“I’ve known him a while and I think he’d be a good fit for the council,” Jones said.
Town Council member Ron Hill indicated he was surprised to hear Clarkson would be appointed.
“This is the first time I’ve heard the name, so I’m abstaining,” Hill said.
Talbert pointed out Hill could have made telephone calls prior to the meeting. Hill admitted Talbert was right but defended his decision to abstain.
Besides Hill, the Town Council’s members voted to appoint Clarkson.
Town Council member Brian McCarthy welcomed Clarkson to the council.
In other news, Sterlington’s fiscal administrator, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., gave a farewell address during the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, noting several accomplishments during the some 21 months he served as the final authority on all financial decisions in the town.
“I’ve never had a job as gratifying as this one,” Shelton said. “While the fiscal administration is ending, the work must continue.”
“The town needs to continue to be frugal,” he added.
State authorities appointed Shelton to serve as the fiscal administrator in 2019 after former Sterlington officials had mounted some $20 million in debt and failed to make debt service payments. Now, Sterlington has regularly made its debt service payments and has some $600,000 in its main operating fund.
“That sounds like a lot of money but after one hurricane, it can be gone like that,” said Shelton, with a wave of his hand.
Shelton said he did not feel comfortable leaving Sterlington until certain policies and procedures were established. The Town Council enacted many of those policies and procedures at its last meeting, including a policy requiring the mayor and a Town Council member to sign checks and purchase orders instead of just the mayor and a town employee.
The new policies and procedures would ensure Sterlington’s fiscal integrity regardless of who served in the mayor’s office or on the Town Council, according to Shelton.
Velasquez thanked Shelton for his service.
“We’ve had some rough times getting this done,” Velasquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.