Cleanup planned Saturday in West Monroe Jan 21, 2022

Ouachita Green, Keep West Monroe Beautiful and the City of West Monroe will host a Community Cleanup Up this Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. in the neighborhoods surrounding West Monroe High School.Volunteers should meet in the WMHS parking lot. For more information about the cleanup, please contact Ouachita Green Director Aundi Brown at (318) 355-5622. 