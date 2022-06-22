Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III says the court should not stop him from examining a mysteriously sealed envelope filed in an ongoing racketeering lawsuit since no judge ordered the envelope be hidden from the public.
The undated envelope was filed under seal as part of Palowsky's lawsuit seeking damages against oil and gas conglomerate, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The lawsuit began in 2013 when Palowsky claimed that Anadarko acted with his former business partner, Brandon Cork, to blackball Palowsky's Monroe-based environmental remediation company, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI).
In Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others, Palowsky accused Cork and Anadarko and other parties of blackballing him when he blew the whistle on illegal dumping of hazardous waste. Palowsky also accused some of his business associates and an Anadarko employee of over-billing for millions of dollars for remediation work that may have never occurred.
The Cork case is ongoing at Fourth Judicial District Court where retired Judge Ronald Cox, of Lafayette, is presiding over the litigation as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge.
In a June 1 motion to unseal document, Palowsky claimed he found an “undated sealed envelope” that was filed in the Cork case with the message, “Submitted under seal with all rights reserved.”
No judge signed an order sealing the envelope, Palowsky claimed.
“Mover shows there was no order either attached to said envelope sealing same, nor filed separately in the record ordering such envelope to be either filed and/or sealed,” stated Palowsky's motion to unseal document.
SUBMITTED
IN OCTOBER?
Palowsky said Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson examined the sealed envelope and explained that now-retired Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Carl Sharp had submitted the envelope “without an order of any kind” in October 2015.
In October 2015, Sharp was presiding over the Cork case. Benson was working as a deputy clerk at the Clerk of Court's office at that time, too.
“There is no date stamp showing when the sealed envelope was filed in the instant suit record,” stated Palowsky's motion.
In October 2015, Palowsky had filed motions seeking Sharp's recusal from the Cork case in light of Palowsky's other lawsuit naming Sharp and four other district court judges as defendants. Palowsky's second lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky and others v. Allyson Campbell and others, stemmed from a late 2014 filing in the Cork case in which the businessman alleged that law clerk Allyson Campbell had removed or concealed five documents he filed with the court in the Cork case.
Later, in July 2015, Palowsky sued Campbell and Sharp as well as judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo and Stephens Winters. According to Palowsky, Campbell concealed or destroyed his documents in the Cork case and the five judges not only knew about her activities but conspired to protect her. Amman, Jones and Sharp have retired from the bench, though Jones continues to serve as the court administrator.
By the time the envelope was reportedly filed in the Cork case, Palowsky was seeking Sharp's recusal from the Cork case, and the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport later nullified one of Sharp's rulings in the case. In November 2015, Sharp and all the other judges at the district court signed an en banc, or full court, order recusing themselves from the Cork case.
CLERK FORBIDS
ACCESS TO ENVELOPE
Though neither Sharp nor any other judge signed an order requiring the envelope be sealed, Benson said Palowsky could not examine the envelope's contents without a judge's order.
According to Palowsky, the circumstances leading to the appearance of the undated sealed envelope remained a mystery.
“The parties were never notified such sealed documents were 'submitted' by Judge Carl V. Sharp, nor were the parties ever given an opportunity to be heard as to sealing any documents submitted by Judge Carl Sharp for filing in the instant suit record,” stated Palowsky's motion.
An image of the outside of the envelope shows two handwritten messages. A copy of Palowsky's motion as well as images of the envelope are available for viewing online at www.ouachitacitizen.com
The first note referred to retired Judge Dee Hawthorne, who presided over the Cork case from November 2015 to the summer of 2020, when the state Supreme Court appointed another judge to replace her on the case. No explanation was given for Hawthorne's exit from the Cork case at the time.
The first handwritten note read: “5-9-16 Opened and copy made for Ad Hoc Judge Dee Hawthorne per the request for a copy of this file. Copies marked as being sealed. Barbara Bayett. Assistant to Judge Hawthorne.”
The second note indicated Sharp obtained a copy of the envelope's contents in July 2016, several months after he had recused from the case
The second handwritten note read: “7-11-16 Opened and copy made for Hon. Carl V. Sharp per his request for a copy of this file. Copies were sent to Steve Scheckman of Schiff, Scheckman and White LLP. Briana Smith. Assistant to Judge C. Sharp.”
The Opelousas-based law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White specializes in legal and judicial ethics, representing attorneys and judges accused of wrongdoing before the state Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.