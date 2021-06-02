A dispute between the Ouachita Parish clerk of court and a few local judges about an electronic filing system at the court spilled over into a legislative committee hearing in Baton Rouge this week.
In early April, Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson launched an electronic filing, or paperless, system for civil court matters, meaning hard copies were scanned into the computer. Electronic filing also allows an individual to electronically file legal documents from their homes or offices.
Benson’s e-filing system relies on the same Clerk Connect software used by a handful of other clerk of court offices across the state, including East Baton Rouge Parish and Caddo Parish.
In response to Benson’s e-filing system, Fourth Judicial District Court judges asked state Sen. Jay Morris to sponsor legislation creating a task force to study the feasibility of the clerk of court creating electronic records of paper documents and how those original paper documents were preserved.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary A considered Morris’ legislation Tuesday morning.
“This is simply a study resolution,” said Morris, R-West Monroe. “It’s not requiring them (clerk of court offices) to all be uniform, though that would be a laudable goal. It’s not requiring them to do anything.”
Morris’ legislation sparked opposition from several corners and did not clear the committee until Morris agreed to broaden the study resolution’s scope instead of focusing solely on Ouachita Parish.
“I have had clerks call me from where things are working very well, in Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish,” said Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City. “It’s working in other parishes, but for some reasons, things are not working in Ouachita Parish.”
Peacock chairs the Committee on Judiciary A and did not release the resolution from the committee until he received confirmation from clerks of court in the room they were satisfied with the changes to Morris’ resolution.
According to Debbie Hudnall, executive director at the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association, 26 clerk of court offices across the state were e-filing and e-recording.
“We have clerks who have been doing this for a number of years,” Hudnall said. “I think the e-filing, from Ouachita Parish, the judges were OK with e-filing. I think they had concerns if someone handed a document, and the clerk was scanning it and sending it to the judge electronically. I think some of the judges had problems with it.”
After the committee hearing, Benson told The Ouachita Citizen she was satisfied with Morris’ amendment to the resolution and hoped the task force could recommend a retention schedule for clerk of court offices before the state Legislature convened next year.
“I also want to make it clear to everyone, I have not gotten rid of, returned or destroyed pleadings that have been presented to our office,” Benson said. “Everything is still being placed in suit records. Nothing can be done with an original without approval of the State Archivist.”
Last week, the dispute between Benson and the district court judges came to a head during a meeting on May 26 that lasted more than two hours.
The Ouachita Citizen met with Benson following her meeting, at which time she said, with disappointment, that instead of advancing with her office’s paperless system, she would have to implement a hybrid system until an agreement could be reached with the judges.
“It’s an interpretation of the law issue, as it relates to authority terminology,” Benson said. “It’s just one of those things we’re going to have to work on.”
The law at issue is the state Code of Civil Procedure, Article 253, which allows the electronic filing of documents through “a system established by a clerk of court.” The law also states the electronic record, not the original paper document, shall be the official record.
Benson said her office’s e-filing system came to a “screeching halt” after Fourth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Robert Johnson issued an order requiring her clerks to make hard copies of all electronic filings accepted since Benson first implemented the paperless system.
“It’s not a big deal, it isn’t,” Benson said. “Judge Johnson is requiring us to send him the hard copy, if it’s walked in or mailed in. If it’s electronically filed, we can send it to him electronically.”
“I just have to bend a little bit for Judge Johnson,” she added.
Johnson did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s request for comment.
According to Benson, only a few of the judges had asked to see hard copies of electronic records and claimed most of the judges supported the e-filing system.
“There’s only questions from a few, but that’s OK because we can agree to disagree and nobody is going to agree all the time,” Benson said. “Instead of going paperless where there’s no file folders, we’re still using file folders, but we’re just not pulling them as often as we were for the judges. I was ready to take the leap of faith, but we’re just taking a step back and slow down a little bit. We’ll work into it gradually.”
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to each of the judges at Fourth Judicial District Court as well as to many attorneys in the parish to inquire about their reception of Benson’s e-filing system.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman expressed some concerns about the retention of original paper documents.
“My biggest concern right now is the retention of the records,” Marchman said. “Nothing should be destroyed until this matter is resolved. And then there should be written policy addressing the retention process.”
Marchman voiced support for Benson’s legal authority to establish an e-filing system, though she explained some of the ambiguities concerning a completely paperless system.
“The law is clear that a Clerk of Court can implement an electronic filing system and I think that’s a good idea,” Marchman said. “The law does not expressly state that the clerk can go entirely paperless and is not clear on what is an original document in a paperless system or what documents must retained. There are instances in which the original documents must be produced, e.g., notes, wills, evidence. And the appellate court still requires a paper copy of the record. So as the law stands now, I don’t think a Clerk could go entirely paperless.”
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wendell Manning, who was in Baton Rouge on Wednesday to meet with other parties interested in Morris' legislation, told The Ouachita Citizen his chief concerns about Benson's paperless system pertained to the public's access to records.
"My concern is that the software doesn't appear to be functional," Manning said. "We have concerns about evidentiary documents attached to pleadings like notes or deeds."
Manning questioned Article 253's definition of the electronic record as the official original document.
"We have concerns when the clerk claims the digital copy is the original document," Manning said. "What will happen to the true original, the paper document? I hope what comes of this task force are new standards for the accessibility and preservation of records."
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson, who is currently assigned to hear criminal matters, noted no e-filing system had been implemented for criminal cases. At this time, Jefferson said he had no issue with the e-filing system.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Walt Caldwell pointed to the federal government’s use of Public Access to Court Electronic Records, or PACER, an e-filing system used across the country for all legal matters in the federal court system.
“I have extensive experience using paperless filing in our federal court system, and the future of our state court system is to move toward electronic and paperless filing,” Caldwell said.
Nearly all attorneys speaking with The Ouachita Citizen referred to the ease of using the government’s PACER system.
“E-filing has been standard practice in federal court for a long time so it would have been surprising had not other courts moved in that direction,” said Monroe attorney Marcy Allen. “I mean, to me, taking advantage of any technology when it has basically saturated the market makes total sense.”
Monroe attorney John Bruscato told The Ouachita Citizen he did not have any concerns about the e-filing system’s reliability or its legality as long as the clerk maintained filing methods as prescribed by law.
“I’m not an ‘old school’ lawyer, but I do like paper,” Bruscato said. “I do enjoy physical filing (because) sometimes I have a question that only a deputy clerk would know the answer to. There are positives to using the e-filing system as well.”
According to Shelly Sims, with Rountree Law Offices, the convenience of filing from the office and not having to find a parking spot at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse and travel through metal detectors made the e-filing system easy and convenient.
“Once you file your document it will give you an estimate as to what it is going to cost to file your document,” Sims said. “You put your credit card information in and pay for your filing. Within 30 minutes to an hour, you get a stamped copy back in your email which you can print out for your records, or if something is not right with the document, they will send you an email letting you know it needs to be corrected or signed or whatever the problem might be.”
Sims’ only concern was an apparent delay in some cases where a document was scanned but had not yet been made available for public viewing.
