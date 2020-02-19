A school-based health clinic that previously operated in a temporary building at West Monroe High School could become a permanent part of the school campus thanks to a new agreement.
The Ouachita Parish School Board approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with CommuniHealth last week that could pave the way for the school-based health clinic to move indoors.
“We moved them inside the main building and felt it was more effective to have the program in the school itself,” said School Board member Tommy Comeaux. “They are trying to get the funds to help make a permanent move. Same people, same company.”
Comeaux said CommuniHealth would later present funding proposal.
Comeaux offered the motion to approve the agreement. School Board member Shere May, who previously worked as the high school’s principal, seconded Comeaux’s motion.
On another front, the School Board agreed to buy a lot at 116 Riggs St., West Monroe, for $40,000.
The property was appraised at $45,000.
“The landowner agreed to take $40,000,” said Comeaux.
In the past, the School Board has bought available lots near West Monroe High School in anticipation of expanding in response to need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.