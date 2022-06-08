Dr. John Cooksey, who stepped away from a highly successful medical practice to serve three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003, died Saturday.
He was 80.
An ophthalmologist, Cooksey was elected in 1996 to represent the Fifth District of Louisiana in the U.S. House. A conservative Republican, it was Cooksey's first race for public office. He pledged to serve no more than three terms in the House, and in 2002, he unsuccessfully challenged then-U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu. He finished third in the primary election with 14 percent of the vote behind Landrieu and Public Service Commissioner Suzanne Haik Terrell, a Republican.
After graduating from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1962, Cooksey earned a medical degree from the LSU medical school in New Orleans in 1966. In 1994, he also obtained a masters of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin
“He lived well and accomplished a lot,” said Roy Fletcher, Cooksey’s media consultant in his 1996 and 2002 campaigns. “He was a good friend and client, and he had a long life.”
Cooksey established his medical practice in Monroe in 1972. But after medical school, Cooksey served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Vietnam War. He rose to the rank of captain. He flew a host of missions out of Thailand over North Vietnam, often on reconnaissance missions.
Fletcher said Cooksey was “a very active man” and the “top dog” for many years in the field of ophthalmology.
“John had a massive practice and up until a few years ago he was still getting up at 4 a.m to perform surgeries,” he said.
Describing Cooksey as her friend, former state Rep. Kay Katz said the community lost a valued citizen with his passing.
“In his profession as an ophthalmologist, he treated thousands of patients from many families,” she said. “There were many stories of wonderful recoveries of sight.”
Throughout his time as an elected official and beyond, public policy were never far from Cooksey's mind, according to Katz.
“He turned his attention toward the governance of our country,” she said. “Having served in Vietnam, he looked to public service for his country and state, and he was elected Congressman for the Fifth District of Louisiana. He served with honor. He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith. His smile, intelligence, and loyalty will be missed.”
Mike Walsworth, who also previously served in the state Legislature, recalled Cooksey's willingness to mentor him and numerous other people, especially youth.
“He was known for having great principles,” Walsworth said. “It wasn't just about politics but about public service. It was more about service to your fellow man and what was good for your country. He always supported people getting involved and I think that continued. A lot of us owe our beginnings in public service to John Cooksey. He's had a lot of friends here and he will be well remembered.”
Cooksey leaves behind a wife, Ann Grabill, and three daughters and seven granddaughters.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Riser Funeral Homes in Columbia.
