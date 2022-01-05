John Clifford Ensminger Sr., who gained distinction as a longtime state legislator and State Farm Insurance agent, died on Tuesday at the age of 87.
“John faithfully represented Louisianians for years in both houses of our state legislature,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. “Becky and I join Louisiana in mourning his loss, and we’re grateful for all of John’s service. I pray for his family’s comfort in this difficult time.”
Ensminger began his political career in 1968 when he was elected to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. Four years later, he was elected as a Democrat to the state House of Representatives.
Friends and colleagues say Ensminger was well respected among his peers at a time when party affiliation did not drive legislative affairs.
“We all worked together then,” said retired Judge Jimmy Dimos, who served in the House for 24 years, including a term as House Speaker in the late 1980s. “The focus was what we could accomplish through legislation instead of what we could do as Republicans versus Democrats.”
Ensminger served in the House from 1972 to 1991, during which time he switched parties and became one of about 20 Republicans in the state Legislature—at a time when more than 80 percent of the state’s registered voters were Democrats.
“He was an early leader in the Republican Party, for sure,” said Kay Katz, a former state legislator. “When John served in the Legislature, he was admired by all. He was hard-working and sincere. He cared about the people. And I think he enjoyed it.”
During his time in the House, Ensminger served as chairman of the House Commerce Committee.
“We served together in the Legislature and he was very, very conservative,” Dimos said. “He was never a big spender. He was very careful about what he presented. He was very kind and gentlemanly. I’ll miss him.”
In 1991, then-state Sen. Lawson Swearingen resigned from the Senate to become president of then-Northeast Louisiana University (later University of Louisiana of Monroe). In an election to complete Swearingen’s unexpired term, Ensminger defeated Frank Snellings, whose wife, Mary Landrieu, later became a U.S. Senator.
Frank Spooner, who helped coordinate Ensminger’s campaign for the state Senate in 1991, described Ensminger as “affable to all.”
“John was a very good legislator,” Spooner said. “He wasn’t bombastic at all. He went down to Baton Rouge to do his job. That’s what I remember about him most.”
After completing the unexpired term, redistricting following the 1990 Census forced Ensminger to seek re-election in a newly redrawn district.
He narrowly lost a hard-fought campaign to Willie Crain, a Democrat from Rayville.
Ensminger did not seek public office again.
“I always called him ‘Quiet John’ because he never lost his temper,” said Mike Walsworth, a former state legislator. “He was more of a statesman than a politician. He never had an angry word, not even for his opponents.”
He and his wife, Gladybelle Gruber Ensminger, were married for 42 years.
“Gladybelle and John made a wonderful team,” Katz said.
“They worked together so well in public service. She was quite an asset to his political life, and I don’t think I was the only one who noticed that.”
Ensminger was born in Monroe, graduated from Neville High School in 1952 and Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM). He served in the military following his graduation.
He began his career as a State Farm Insurance agent in 1957 and retired after 62 years.
Ensminger’s daughter, Paula Gandy, said her father insisted on doing the right thing, no matter the cost, even in politics.
“And he loved, loved, loved Monroe,” Gandy said. “He was born here, he died here. He devoted his entire life to making it a better place. I was always amazed at the energy he had. Everyone who has called has said they never met a kinder or gentle man. They seemed sincere when they say that, and it warms my heart.”
Ensminger was born Aug. 28, 1934, and died on Jan. 3, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irma Grant Ensminger and Captain Reginald William “Rex” Ensminger, his brothers, Reginald William (Billy) Ensminger, Jr., and Arthur David Ensminger, and sister Irma Grant Ensminger George. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, John Clifford Ensminger III.
He was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Public service and law enforcement runs in his family. His maternal uncle, Goldman Grant was superintendent of the Louisiana State Police from 1948 – 1950.
His uncle Bailey Grant, served as Sheriff of Ouachita Parish for 32 years (longest serving Sheriff in Ouachita Parish history). His maternal grandfather, Thomas Arthur Grant, also served as Sheriff of Ouachita Parish from 1916-1924. His father Rex Ensminger, was the first and longest serving Captain of Troop F with the Louisiana State Police for 28 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending most of his leisure time on Lake Bruin. But his favorite pastime was mowing grass on his riding lawnmower at home and at the lake. This is when he did his best thinking.
He was the father of three children, John C. Ensminger, Jr. (Patricia), Susan Jenkins (Stephen) and Paula Gandy (Thomas) and five stepchildren, Jami Kampen, Shawn Thibodeaux (Collins), Shari Barrios (Gregg), Hanson Summersgill (Melissa) and Les Summersgill, MD (Brittany). He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren, Emily Ensminger Casteel (Mac), Mae Ensminger Loomis (Edward), Tracy Ensminger, John Grant Jenkins (Natalie), William Allen Jenkins (Rebecca), Davis Moore Jenkins, Annemichael Demoruelle Jenkins, Anna Magee Gandy Ewing (Lane), Robert Warren Gandy (Kaitlin). Katie Kampen, Kellie Kampen, Lexie Thibodeaux, Ash Thibodeaux, James Gregg Barrios, MD (Mary), Briggs Barrios, Hannah Summersgill and Isabella Summersgill, and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Emily Kay Burrows (Gaylord).
The family thanked Sharon and Larry Braggs for their 32 years of dedicated and loving service to their family.
In addition, the family thanked Amanda Brown, Patricia Bynum and Serenity Care Providers for their loving care during this time.
A graveside service will be held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery at noon on Friday, Jan. 7 with Reverend John Mabray officiating. A reception will follow at Bayou Desiard Country Club in Monroe at 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Kerry Anders, Gaylord Burrows, Jimmy Dimos, Hunt Downer, David Erskine, Bobby George, Bubba Henry, Dr. Ralph King, Joey McGinn, Walter Pierron, Billy Poe and Beth and Jim Woolridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts made to Covenant Presbyterian Church and Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes.
