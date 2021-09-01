Members of Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners say they are disappointed or baffled by Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson’s motion to deny renewing a commissioner’s term on board.
Robinson says his recent motion against appointing Mike Mulhearn, of West Monroe, to serve another term had nothing to do with Mulhearn’s support of his opponent in a congressional race last year.
Since the 1950s, Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners supervised the operations of Glenwood Regional Medical Center until the hospital was sold in early 2007. Since then, the hospital service district’s board oversees Living Well Foundation as well as West Monroe Wellness Center.
At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury considered a recommendation by the hospital service district’s board to extend Mulhearn’s service on the board by another term. Mulhearn, who serves as chairman, had served on the board of commissioners for 15 years.
His term ends Sept. 6.
During the meeting, Robinson offered a motion to replace Mulhearn on the board, declining to accept the board of commissioners’ recommendation that Mulhearn continue serving on the board. The appointment was Robinson’s to make, though the Police Jury had normally accepted the commissioners’ recommendations in the past, this newspaper has learned.
After the meeting, Robinson told The Ouachita Citizen he had no problem with Mulhearn or his service but was a believer in term limits.
“I just want to see some change,” Robinson said. “It’s nothing personal against him.”
Members of the hospital service district board told The Ouachita Citizen they were surprised by the Police Jury’s decision and Robinson’s remarks. Each informed the newspaper that Robinson had attended a board of commissioners’ meeting in June—his second since he was elected—and commended the commissioners for their smooth operation of the hospital service district.
“So, it came as a surprise to us,” said Commissioner Wade Bishop. “We don’t really understand it. It leaves us in a pickle. Mike’s term ends before the next meeting, so we’re stuck with only four members and no chairman. I’ve heard Scotty say he’s for term limits. I guess he’ll run on that next time for the Police Jury.”
Commissioner Randy Gilley indicated he was disappointed in the Police Jury’s decision.
“I don’t understand why,” Gilley said. “No reason was given other than that he wanted fresh blood.”
Commissioner Jeri Beth Watson said she, like other commissioners, had hoped Mulhearn could serve another term.
“I think we all voted to reinstate him because of his past history and knowledge of the board and all the day-to-day functions he’s been involved in with the past 15 years,” Watson said.
Board Vice President Pat Spencer said losing Mulhearn in the middle of the hospital service district’s fiscal year dealt a blow. Spencer has served on the board of commissioners for 19 years.
“I’m not sure what this whole thing is all about,” Spencer said. “Why you would knock off the sitting chairman of a board that’s doing a great job doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”
During the Police Jury’s meeting, Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit offered a substitute motion to appoint Mulhearn to a new term. No other police juror seconded Clampit’s motion so it died for lack of a second. According to Clampit, commissioners had informed him that Mulhearn did most of the work for the board.
Police Juror Larry Bratton also questioned Robinson’s motion.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley and Police Juror Michael Thompson indicated they would defer to Robinson because the appointment was his to make.
“For clarification, this is a District A appointment, is it not?” Smiley said.
Thompson indicated he would not oppose another police juror’s appointment.
“There were some things that Shane had in his district, that I disagreed with, and he knows his district, so I backed up and supported him because that’s what he wanted for his district,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t want to go against Scotty’s appointment because he knows what he wants for his district.”
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the Police Jury previously agreed only to appoint people recommended by the Hospital Service District’s board of commissioners.
“That does not mean the jury has to accept someone because of that resolution,” Mitchell said. “The jury may reject that nominee, and that point another name is picked until an appointment is made.”
The vote not to appoint Mulhearn to another term on board was 3-2 with Clampit and Bratton voting against Robinson’s motion.
After the meeting, Robinson said Clampit informed him that two commissioners threatened to resign if Mulhearn was not reinstated because he was doing the bulk of the work.
“I would welcome the resignation of any board member who is not doing their job,” Robinson said. “It went from me saying let’s get a new board member to Jack speaking to board members, when he doesn’t have any appointment.”
“It’s not a personal vendetta,” he added.
Clampit declined to speak about what he learned from commissioners, saying he had spoken to those individuals in confidence.
Federal Election Commission records show Mulhearn contributed $1,000 to the late Luke Letlow’s campaign in last year’s 5th District congressional race.
Robinson also was a candidate in that race, though he came up short in the October 2020 primary when he tallied only eight percent of the vote. Letlow ultimately won election, though his life was cut short by complications from COVID-19 in December 2020.
Concerning Mulhearn’s support of Letlow last year, Clampit said he would hate to think that had anything to do with Robinson’s decision to decline Mulhearn’s appointment.
“I supported Mike,” Clampit said. “He’s done a good job of it, and I hate to see him turned down.”
When asked about whether Mulhearn’s support for Letlow sparked his decision to decline the board’s recommendation, Robinson said, “No, absolutely not.”
Speaking of the commissioners, Robinson said, “They’re mad about it.”
According to Robinson, his decision was based on principle in spite of any political consequences he might face from it.
“This has nothing to do with who donated to who,” Robinson said.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week, Mulhearn noted each commissioner served as a volunteer, without pay.
“I’ve been chairman since January of 2020, since the beginning of the pandemic, and my term was up for renewal in September,” Mulhearn told The Ouachita Citizen. “I feel like I’ve served honorably for 15 years. I want the other commissioners to continue to do the work of the district and keep things going. That’s all I can say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.