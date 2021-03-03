The joint budget committee of the Louisiana Legislature gave Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration the authority last week to spend $331 million in federal funds but not before a contentious debate about how officials will distribute aid to rental property owners.
The committee quickly approved allowing the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to spend $257 million in disaster recovery funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the five named storms that hit Louisiana during last year’s record-breaking hurricane season.
Legislators primarily were concerned about $148 million meant to help households unable to pay for rent and utilities because of the pandemic. While tenants must qualify for the program, the money goes to the landlords.
Federal regulations say no more than 10 percent of the money can be spent on administration. Some legislators tried to get the officials in charge of overseeing the program to commit to spending no more than 5 percent on administration.
The committee ultimately decided to authorize spending half of the money with a 5 percent cap on administrative costs, and with the understanding officials would come to next month’s meeting with a detailed budget for the program. Dardenne said he didn’t think that approach would cause a problem because he didn’t think administrative expenses would exceed $3.7 million (5 percent of $74 million) in the program’s early stages.
Officials said the program will kick off next week.
“We have so many families on the brink of being homeless,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat.
