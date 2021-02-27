Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. dba CommuniHealth Services (CHS) last week announced the closing of $12 million in New Markets Tax Credit funding that will finance the development of a new, 41,267 sq ft state-of-the-art clinic facility in Morehouse Parish.
The clinic will serve CHS’s growing patient base and consolidate 3 existing health center sites: Bastrop Family Practice and Behavioral Health Center; Bastrop Pediatric Clinic; and the Administrative Offices.
The new health center will be located at 314 North Franklin Street in Bastrop.
The total project cost is $14,726,308.
“We are very excited to get this project started and moved in to the new facility” said Katie Parnell, CEO. “This consolidation of services will be very convenient for families. We will be able to provide an array of services to patients of all ages under one roof.”
Funding for the project was provided through multiple funding sources including a federal grant, federal New Markets Tax Credits (NMTCs) from Community Health Center Capital Fund (Capital Fund) and Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC), State New Market Tax Credits from Enhanced Capital and loans from Capital Fund and PCDC. Chase provided $3.6 million in NMTC equity and US Bank provided $1.3 million.
“We are proud to provide New Markets Tax Credit equity to Morehouse Community Medical Centers for the development of this new clinic in Bastrop, which will provide low-income residents of Morehouse and the surrounding parishes in north central Louisiana with access to affordable, quality health care services,” said En Jung Kim, Executive Director, Community Development Banking, Chase. “We’re excited to help support projects like these that have a tremendous impact on the lives of local area residents.”
Duncan McGillivray, a member of Capital Link’s national health center project planning and support team, served as the lead NMTC advisor from the beginning of this process through the successful completion of funding for this project.
“NMTCs provide a unique opportunity for us to support projects that make a difference in local communities, and the new clinic in Bastrop will do just that,” said Tracey Gunn Lowell, business development officer with U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, the tax credit and community development subsidiary of U.S. Bank. “We’re proud to invest state NMTC equity to help make this project a reality, bringing high-quality medical, dental and behavioral health services under one roof for the residents of Morehouse Parish.”
Services at the new location will include medical, dental, behavioral health, laboratory, x-ray, pharmacy, transportation, translation, health education, case management, chronic disease management, immunizations, and other enabling services.
"Morehouse Parish has notably less access to primary care and behavioral health services compared to state and national levels," said Anne Dyjak, Managing Director of Capital Investment at Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC). "PCDC is proud to support this important project to enable Morehouse Community Medical Centers to expand CommuniHealth’s services in the Bastrop community and address the great need for primary care and other vital health services in north-central Louisiana."
The Architectural Alliance Group and Robin Beatty Interior Design designed the new facility and Gentry Construction has been hired to build the new clinic.
Construction is expected to start in the next couple of weeks and will be completed in June 2022.
