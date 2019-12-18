Coast Professional Inc. recently congratulated company president and co-chairman Everett Stagg after the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce presented him with the Johnny E. Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award during the chamber's annual awards banquet earlier this month.
“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized by the Chamber of Commerce, especially for an award that holds the name recognition and respect that this one does,” said Everett. “I’ve always felt giving back to the community and building an amazing team is the foundation for success, and this award helps validate that belief. I want to thank every single one of our staff members, as well as the Chamber of Commerce for bestowing me with the honor of the Johnny E. Huntsman award.”
Stagg oversees nearly 900 employees that service five locations nationwide at Coast. In the last year, Coast has opened two new locations, including one in West Monroe, and is set to open another at the start of 2020.
“Everett is a genuine leader. He is a tireless advocate for the community and his success is a true reflection of his drive and character,” said Brian Davis, Coast CEO and Co-Chairman of the Board. “His broad enthusiasm is fundamental to our company’s culture of success. It has been one of the greatest highlights of my career to work alongside Everett and to build this extraordinary company together. Congratulations Everett on this great achievement and well-deserved honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.