Candidates running for Congress convened at ULM last week for a Meet the Candidates Forum.
Congresswoman Julia Letlow, the incumbent, who is seeking a full term in the U.S. House of Representatives, did not participate.
Three of the five candidates participated, including Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell; Walter Huff, a Democrat from Monroe; and Hunter Pullen, a Republican from West Monroe.
Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, a Democrat from Hammond, also did not participate in the forum.
Letlow, a Republican from Rayville, was elected to the House in early 2021 during a special election called after her husband, Luke—who was congressman-elect—died while receiving treatment COVID-19 in December 2020.
Guillory, the owner of a trucking business, said he was the only candidate of the three who had served in public office before.
“We don’t need a career-politician,” Guillory said. “I want to tell the great people in West Monroe that I have something in common with you — I am pro-Trump, I’m pro-life, I’m pro-guns, I’m pro-border, I’m pro-policemen, I’m pro-firemen, I’m pro-schools, I’m pro-family and I’m pro-religion.”
Pullen, a veteran Marine who is now pursuing a bachelor’s in business, focused his introductory remarks on law enforcement.
“While we do need to give our support to law enforcement, there should be a greater amount of accountability,” Pullen said. “Officers are getting away with stuff that would see Marinesmen for life in Leavenworth.”
Meanwhile, Huff, a U.S. Navy veteran, said he decided to run because he took an oath to defend the U.S. against all enemies.
Huff also is the owner of Huff Oil Company and former economics professor at ULM
“We’ve got to get in control of our inflation,” Huff said. “We’ve got to close the southern border. We’ve got to improve our military — We’ve let it deplete itself. We’ve got to keep ‘wokeness’ out of these schools.”
Each candidate answered questions about local and statewide issues, including inflation.
“Louisiana can’t survive at the inflation amount we’re at right now,” Pullen said. “We’ve got to start spending money. We can’t keep sending money to Ukraine. We just sent them $750 million last week.”
Guillory blamed inflation on President Joe Biden, stating the country did not have an inflation problem before the president took office.
“On day one he shuts down the Keystone Pipeline,” Guillory said. “There’s no more oil drilling here. We’ve got all the resources here, why are we buying oil from another country? If you want inflation to go down, vote Republican.”
Huff used his two-minute closing statement time to discuss inflation.
“Friedman did some studies back in the ‘80s that showed the time delay from the change in money supply to the change that shows up in the economy could be between 12 and 18 months,” Huff said.
The forum’s moderator, Cory Crowe, news director at KEDM Public Radio, asked candidates whether Congress should step in and augment the state’s budget to make up for oil and gas revenue that could be lost because of increased use of electric vehicles.
“I don’t know that we’re going to see the effects within these next two years,” Pullen said. “I don’t see a lot of Teslas on these Louisiana roads. I see a whole lot of gas trucks and a whole lot of diesel trucks.”
Guillory agreed amending the budget was not the answer.
“It’s an easy fix,” Guillory said. “Let them ease in and start drilling again. We can do it, we know how. We just need the people in Washington to unblock the things we need to do.”
Huff said possible taxes on electric vehicles could offset the loss of revenues.
“There are people in Congress that have already been looking at this issue,” Huff said. “They’re looking at different ways to tax electric vehicles to offset the loss in these particular revenues. I’m not sure whether it will be a tax at the state level or federal level, but there will be a tax or charge on electric vehicles for the money needed to maintain the roads.”
When asked what he would do to boost the economy, Huff said he would work to keep people in the state and give people a reason to come back.
“Studies show that when people get to be about 35 or 40, they want to come home,” Huff said. “And if we had a job for them, I think we’d see these industries grow. We need to see what our native resources are that we could use to build industries.”
Pullen said he wanted to focus on improving the area’s reputation to attract more tourism.
“I recently went to Vidalia, Louisiana. It had so much tourism, and there’s no reason we can’t do that same thing right here in Monroe,” Pullen said. “But everybody’s afraid to come here because it’s dangerous. If we can’t improve on that, there’s nothing we can do economically.”
Meanwhile, Guillory argued the state needed to stop giving tax breaks to chemical plants, like Exxon Mobil in Baton Rouge.
“There’s a group called Together Louisiana,” Guillory said. “They did a study on Exxon. The only other Exxon that’s the same size is the one in Baytown, Texas, and they collect $2 billion a year in property taxes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.