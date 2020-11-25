The two Republican candidates vying for the support of voters in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District met in a televised debate last week but spent little time debating policy issues.
Gray Television station KNOE in Monroe hosted the televised debate between state Rep. Lance Harris and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s former chief of staff Luke Letlow on Nov. 19. During the primary election earlier this month, Letlow received 33 percent of the vote while Harris came in second with some 17 percent of the vote.
The general election is Dec. 5. Early voting for the election concludes Saturday, except for Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday (Acadian Day).
The two candidates spent most of the debate trying to distinguish their candidacy through their past experience.
“You have two choices,” said Harris, R-Alexandria. “You can choose from someone who made a career of being a politically selected government employee or lobbyist. Or someone who is a small businessman, a farmer who has created hundreds of jobs.”
In an apparent reference to Letlow, Harris continued: “Washington has enough career politicians and career problem. Washington is the problem. We need a difference.”
Letlow described himself as a father, farmer and a conservative. He referred to his past experience as Abraham’s chief of staff and the accomplishments achieved in Abraham’s office.
“I’m a candidate that will get results,” said Letlow, a Republican from Start. “At the end of the day, we’ve been able to deliver when it comes to serving our constituents.”
During the debate, Harris challenged Letlow’s references to “we” and his claim to vicarious experience through Abraham. Abraham decided earlier this year to not campaign for re-election.
“I keep hearing the word, ‘we,’ and I want to remind you that you were a staffer for Dr. Abraham,” Harris said. “But I have to remind you, he’s not running for Congress.”
“I would like for you to stop taking credit for things Dr. Abraham has done,” Harris added.
When asked about the COVID-19 crisis, each candidate argued the economy was a priority.
“We cannot let the economic disaster continue,” Letlow said.
Harris argued his experience as a business owner set him apart, when compared to Letlow’s experience as a government employee. For example, Harris suggested that Letlow was worried about receiving a pay check in the mail while he was up at 3 a.m. trying to figure out how to pay his employees during a government-enforced lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I am the only one who has had to operate a business through a pandemic,” Harris said.
“Small businesses have proven that we can operate while in a pandemic.”
At the end of the debate, Letlow noted he had stepped down from his role as chief of staff and was no longer receiving “taxpayer dollars.”
Letlow said he knew the 5th Congressional District better than his opponent.
“I’ve gone all across this district and I’ve listened,” Letlow said.
Harris referred to his record of legislation at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
“I’m the only candidate up here who has written legislation for conservative ideas like being pro-life and the Second Amendment,” Harris said. “My record actually shows I have done things that meant things for voters.”
KNOE 8 News Anchor Jenifer Andrews moderated the debate.
