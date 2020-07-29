Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew, who was seeking re-election, drew one opponent during qualifying last week for the Nov. 3 election.
Mennon Campbell Jr., a Republican from Monroe, qualified as a candidate for district attorney last week.
Tew, of Monroe (no party), has served as district attorney since January 2017.
The Fourth Judicial District includes Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
Meanwhile, in the state Supreme Court’s 4th District race, Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Shannon Gremillion, a Republican from Alexandria, and Second Circuit Court of Appeal Jay McCallum, a Republican from Farmerville qualified as candidates.
In the Public Service Commission’s District 5 race, the incumbent Foster Campbell, a Democrat from Bossier City, drew two challengers: Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley, a Republican from Monroe, and Ouachita Parish School Board member Scotty Waggoner, a Republican from West Monroe.
Two Fourth Judicial District Court races will be contested. In the race for the district court’s Division B seat, Judge Sharon Marchman, a Republican from Monroe, will face local attorney Tommy Hayes IV, a Republican from Monroe.
In the race for the district court’s Division E seat, local attorney Walt Caldwell IV, a Republican from West Monroe, will face Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant, a Republican from Monroe.
Five people qualified as candidates for Monroe City Marshal: Robert Cherry Jr., a Democrat from Monroe; Roland Edwards, a Democrat from Monroe; Arthur Eleam, a Democrat from Monroe; Reese London Jr., a Democrat from Monroe; and Lyle Miller, an independent from Monroe.
West Monroe City Marshall William Guyton, a Republican from West Monroe, is the incumbent and drew one challenger: John Rutledge Jr., a Republican from West Monroe.
The race for justice of the peace (Ward Two) will be contested between two candidates: Lynn Allen and Willard Ray, both of whom are Republicans from Monroe. The race for constable for Ward One’s justice of the peace also is contested: Jeff Gilson, of Monroe (no party), and Robert Holtzclaw Jr., a Republican from Sterlington.
The race for constable of Ward Two’s justice of the peace drew two candidates: Ronnie Allen and Amanda “Mandy” Nix. Each candidate is a Republican from Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.