Alana Cooper, president of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau, was honored last week with the A.O. Evans Award at the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce’s 66th annual awards ceremony.
Nash Patel, vice president of Southern Hospitality Services LLC, was recognized with the Johnny Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award.
Cyndi Tatum was named Diplomat of the Year for 2020.
The awards, normally presented during the chamber’s annual banquet in early December, were presented on Jan. 15 and streamed online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A.O. Evans Award
The A.O. Evans Award recognizes one individual in the area each year for outstanding contributions to the West Monroe and West Ouachita area. The person cannot be an elected official who currently holds office nor can they be a member of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber Board of Directors. This person must have made several contributions to the betterment of the community.
Cooper, of West Monroe, said she was shocked when the chamber announced she was the recipient of the award.
“To say I am honored, is an understatement,” Cooper said. “As I reviewed the names of people on the trophy, I felt even more honored to have my name mentioned among them.”
During the awards ceremony, Cooper was preparing her remarks as she presented Patel with the Johnny Huntsman award, unaware of the chamber’s decision to present her with an award, too.
“I was so excited I could present Nash Patel with the entrepreneurship award, and then I was surprised to see I received the A.O. Evans award,” Cooper said. “It was really unexpected.”
Cooper has worked with the Convention & Visitors Bureau, or CVB, for 25 years, most recently as its president and chief executive officer.
The CVB primarily promotes tourism activity by recruiting events to Ouachita Parish that will draw out-of-town visitors, especially those from other states, thus generating additional economic activity for hotels, retail establishments and more.
“I still feel like I have tons of work left to do,” Cooper continued. “It seems like just the other day I started there. I don’t think I could have stayed there this long if I didn’t love what I do. It’s always gotten better.
“It’s very rewarding to see that even the smallest of events result in improvements to our community. It’s great to know you love your work, but it’s even better to know other people value your work, too. It’s still a blessing for me, and I hope it blesses the community.”
West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce President Lila Strode commended Cooper for spearheading several initiatives, including the holiday lighting of the Twin Cities’ downtown areas and the creation of the Christmas on the River celebration as a marketing tool and tourism attraction.
According to Strode, Cooper’s initiative to install new way-finding signage to guide locals and visitors to area attractions had benefited several organizations, businesses and the community.
Cooper is active in the community and many professional organizations. She has served on the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, the Restaurant Association, Board of Directors for the St. Francis Foundation, and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce as well as a being a founding member of the Downtown Revitalization Group. Statewide, she currently serves as the treasurer for the Louisiana Travel Association. She is also the Past President of both the Louisiana Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau Board and the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association (LTPA) and served on the Southeast Tourism Society Board of Directors.
The A.O. Evans Award was first presented in 1976 to Mr. A.T. Mitchell. When considering a name for the new award, the Chamber Board decided to name it in honor of the founder of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce — A.O. Evans.
Johnny Huntsman award
The Entrepreneurial Success Award honors a current WMWO Chamber business member or individual member that exemplifies the true entrepreneurial spirit in three areas — employees, management style and entrepreneurial spirit. The award was named in honor of the late Huntsman, who founded Johnny’s Pizza House and died in 2017.
Patel, Vice President and Principal Developer of Southern Hospitality Services LLC, received the 2020 Johnny Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award.
According to Strode, Patel has played a hand in building one of the most respected management companies in the industry.
“With 17 hotels across Louisiana, Mississippi and California and five more on the way, there’s no sign of slowing or stopping,” Strode said. “Mr. Patel donates time and resources to numerous charities and organizations in our area including Hope Street Ministries for which Home2 Suites won a Hilton Community Service award.”
Strode commended Patel for supporting his team, noting that some of the same people who began working with him nearly 30 years ago are still working alongside him today.
“Some businesspeople believe entrepreneurship focuses on one goal: profit for self; but true business leaders understand entrepreneurship means creating a community where opportunity, creativity and growth are fostered for all,” Strode said.
The award was first presented in 2012 to Johnny’s Pizza House. When considering a name for the award, the Chamber of commerce Board decided to name it in honor of the founder Johnny Huntsman. Huntsman’s idea to make pizza in 1967 has spread a network of businesses to three states, employing over 900 people.
Diplomat of the Year
Each year, the chamber recognizes an individual for their volunteer work at chamber events.
Tatum, with P3 Promotional, was named the 2020 Diplomat of the Year. She is a female business owner with more than 10 years in the promotions industry and 30 years in marketing, according to Strode.
“With a diverse background from radio and television to real estate and marketing, Cyndi and her team brings unparalleled customer focus to their clients,” Strode said.
Strode thanked Tatum for her volunteer work and support of the Chamber of Commerce.
