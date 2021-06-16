The state recently received some $216 million in federal funding for road and infrastructure projects that are expected to include a $20-million project widening Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish.
Area projects receiving funds included a project preserving LA Hwy 15 from U.S. 425 to the Ouachita Parish line in Richland Parish, with an asphalt overlay amounting to some $1.7 million.
The funding also would provide for $20 million widening Interstate 20 from U.S. Hwy 165 two miles eastward, in Ouachita Parish.
Through the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the state received some $216 million to be allocated for road and infrastructure projects throughout the state. This $1.4 trillion relief package was passed by Congress last year.
“As you are all aware, the state’s roads and bridges are in great need of repair and upgrade,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Addressing these needs has been a priority of my administration. We have proven what we can do when we have funds and have invested over $3 billion in infrastructure since 2016, despite a 1980s revenue stream as the main source of funding. Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure will benefit greatly from this additional funding, and I know DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has worked tirelessly to find projects that will be most beneficial.”
The Act allocates $155 million to be used at the state’s discretion, $30 million specifically for bridge repair and/or replacement, $20 million for the state’s large metro areas and $11 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructures. DOTD selected projects across the state from needs identified through technical analyses and through legislative and public input gathered at recent and past hearings on the Highway Priority Program. The list of projects is provided below.
“I’m grateful to our Congressional Delegation, especially Senator Bill Cassidy and his staff, for his unwavering support for our industry and his efforts to make this a reality,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “We will certainly use these funds to replace funds that were lost as a result of the coronavirus and apply them to some of the most needed projects in all regions of Louisiana. Unlike previous federal bills, these funds can be used for operating costs. While none will be used for DOTD salaries, supplies or travel, we will replace some of our heavy equipment used by District forces in maintaining our state-owned highways and bridges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.