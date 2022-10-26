The Monroe City Council voted Tuesday to spend $2 million in state funds on the new Biomedical Innovation and Research Park (BRIP).
The BRIP facility is expected to be built in Monroe off Tower-Armand Drive.
The City Council also authorized Mayor Friday Ellis to accept a $1.75-million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to be spent on the research park as well as $2 million from the state.
“This shows the strength and tenacity of our people here,” Ellis said. “Anywhere else would love to have this opportunity and this project. This is putting us in the forefront of technology and research.”
Virendra Chhikara, executive director of BRIP, said the project had received some $25 million in funding thus far from several sources. He said the research park, which will be built next to the ULM College of Pharmacy, would promote biotechnology research in the region. Chhikara said the research park would create about 175 jobs.
“We are proposing each year around $10.5 million in direct payroll to the economy of north Louisiana,” Chhikara said. “The average salary for those 175 jobs is around $60,000.”
Meanwhile, the City Council voted to spend $332,000 in state funds for improvements at Twin City BMX and the Community Soup Kitchen as well as the purchase of a new vacuum truck for the city’s drainage division.
West Monroe citizen Vee Wright pointed out that $200,000 was being spent on Twin Cities BMX while $20,000 was being spent at the soup kitchen.
“How is it possible that the soup kitchen is getting $20,000 but a bicycle competition center is getting $200,000? Is this a typo?” Wright asked.
Ellis told Wright state legislators made the decisions about how to spend the money. The city was simply a conduit for the funds, according to Ellis.
“The state legislators were the ones who allocated those dollars, we are the ones who disperse those dollars,” Ellis said. “That was their projects that they requested.”
Wright claimed neither the BMX facility nor the soup kitchen were in good standing with the Secretary of State.
“The BMX is almost two years out of date with its annual filing,” Wright said. “The soup kitchen hasn’t made its annual filing since August 2021. You might see fit to table this to allow them to get their paperwork in order.”
City Council member Doug Harvey said whether the organizations had filed their paperwork was not a condition of the grant.
“On one level some people might assume that if you can’t bother to file your paperwork, perhaps you are not able to use the funds properly,” Wright said.
On another front, the City Council voted against introducing an ordinance to declare the property at 1400 and 1401 Stubbs Ave. as no longer needed for public use and authorizing it to be sold to Cole Sullivan.
The City Council first discussed this item in September, when several residents objected to the sale of the property because Sullivan and his business associates planned to build a rehabilitation facility.
At the September meeting the decision was tabled with the suggestion by City Council for Sullivan and his associates to have open community meetings to discuss their plan.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the ordinance died for lack of a second. Sullivan addressed the City Council.
“We were in constant communication with the city,” Sullivan said. “We submitted our offer in March 2022. We met with city officials, our realtor, our architect. We were given nothing but positive feedback. Everything was looking good until September when someone had an issue with the class of people we would be serving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.