West Monroe resident Vee Wright was escorted out of the Monroe City Council meeting Tuesday after asking the Monroe City Council to refuse an alcohol permit to Friendly Mart and Deli on Jackson Street.
Wright told the City Council that southern Monroe had too many businesses selling alcohol already and that area did not need anymore.
“You know these are not good businesses to have in this neighborhood,” Wright said. “I’m standing here asking the City Council to put a moratorium on all businesses that hope to sell alcoholic beverages in districts 3, 4 and 5 until you can look at this issue more closely.”
Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum told Wright that under state and local law, businesses had to meet certain qualifications to obtain an alcohol permit. He said Friendly Mart and Deli met all those qualifications.
“When you have a published set of guidelines for what the criteria are for obtaining a license and then you start deviating from that published set of criteria, you run the risk that your denial is not grounded in any published set of criteria that the business owner would have known about prior to applying,” Creekbaum said.
When Wright tried to respond to Creekbaum’s comments, City Council Chairwoman Kema Dawson told Wright the time for citizens’ comments had ended and asked her to refrain from speaking. Wright refused to sit down when asked, and she was ultimately escorted out of the building.
“Council Chair Dawson, this is the reason you are under recall,” Wright said. “It’s this sort of behavior, your rudeness.”
Wright continued shouting as she was escorted out.
“The City Council can use its discretion to not allow this alcohol permit,” Wright said. “Don’t allow the license. Say no. Just say no. Just say no.”
City Council member Gretchen Ezernack asked Creekbaum whether the City Council could have different regulations than the state.
“In the state law, it says that local governing organizations such as the City Council have the authority to set rules and regulations governing the issuance of permits,” Creekbaum said. “There is some language in the state law that says no permit shall be denied except for grounds set forth in this chapter, which is why our law generally, almost exclusively, tracks state law.”
Creekbaum said he would need to research whether the City Council had the authority to change the regulations.
“There was some talk of moratoriums in the past,” Creekbaum said. “We’ve been looking into that.”
The City Council approved the alcohol permit on a 3-2 vote with City Council members Doug Harvey, Dawson and Ezernack voting in favor and City Council members Carday Marshall Sr. and Juanita Woods opposing.
Meanwhile, the City Council voted to establish Keep Monroe Beautiful, a local community improvement nonprofit, as a part of the city government.
Monroe citizen Marie Brown objected to the amount of power given to Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis in the organization’s newly established board of directors. Brown is currently the spokesperson for a petition to recall Ellis from office.
The new board of directors would consist of nine appointed members. Each City Council member could appoint one board member and Ellis would appoint four. Kelsea McCrary, the city’s chief economic development coordinator, confirmed that Ellis would have the authority to remove anyone from the board of directors, whether he appointed them or not.
“It’s kind of hard to understand why you have a board where you’re appointing four people and then you have the authority to override this complete board,” Brown said. “It’s almost like a dictatorship.”
McCrary told Brown that Keep Monroe Beautiful had always been an initiative undertaken by the mayor’s office.
“This just gives us the right structure to be able to make it a more community-driven board,” McCrary said. “He has four appointees due to the fact that community affairs has a huge role in this, public works has a huge role in this. But the executive director of the board will eventually be a community member. Right now we don’t have that kind of engagement to ask anybody if they’d be willing to lead and serve in this organization.”
Woods cast the lone vote against making Keep Monroe Beautiful official part of the city.
