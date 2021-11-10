The Monroe Police Department does not have enough personnel to adequately answer service calls, forcing some calls to be handled by telephone only, an officer told city officials this week.
The Monroe City Council learned of the severe staffing shortage at the police department on Tuesday during its regular meeting. Later in the meeting, the City Council approved an ordinance raising the base salary for all police department employees.
City officials say the department has struggled to retain employees.
Speaking to officers at the meeting, City Council Chairman Carday Marshall thanked them for their service.
“Your time, your dedication is not easy, we know,” Marshall said.
Under the new agreement between the city and local police union, all salaries were increased in exchange for eliminating compensatory time, or paid time off, according to Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum. Instead of earning “comp time,” employees could now earn overtime pay, Creekbaum said.
According to Monroe Police Sgt. Craig Honeycutt, the police department faces a critical staffing shortage.
“Because of our manpower shortage, we’ve had to come up with innovative ways to reduce calls,” Honeycutt said. “There are some non-emergency calls we don’t take anymore. There are calls we take over the phone, which is impersonal but due to the workload we’ve had to do that.”
“Patrol is probably the shortest,” he added.
Honeycutt estimated the police department might record 54,000 to 60,000 service calls by the end of the year.
Honeycutt said some patrol officers would complete a 12-hour shift and return six to eight hours later to fill in or complete work left undone because of the staffing shortages.
“How did we get here? It’s not the mayor’s fault,” Honeycutt said. “Not this mayor. Not Mayor (Friday) Ellis’ fault.”
Honeycutt also thanked Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan for doing “everything he could to boost morale.”
“It’s gone beyond boosting morale,” Honeycutt said. “We can’t retain people. The chief will hire eight people and lose nine or 10.
Monroe Police Sgt. Tim Antley, president of the local police union, noted the union’s members recently voted, 112-16, in favor of the new agreement.
According to Antley, the new agreement would prove crucial in retaining new officers at the department. Many of the young people hired at the department were taking jobs elsewhere, Antley said.
“Those are the ones who are leaving,” Antley said. “Not us old, gray-headed, tired officers.”
After the City Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, council members and others in the council’s chambers honored police with a standing ovation.
On another front, the City Council voted to finally adopt an ordinance purchasing the former Ouachita Candy Company buildings and property for $1.4 million. Ellis plans to contract a private developer to turn the vacant buildings into a riverfront attraction in the downtown area.
Like the project sought by former Mayor Jamie Mayo, Ellis hopes the riverfront complex could host events, generate sales tax revenues, revive the downtown, and spark more economic development in the city.
Under a public-private partnership, a developer is expected to coordinate the development of the property with a proposed extended stay hotel, areas for conference space, office space, 10 to 12 retail sites, restaurants, apartments, as well as an outdoor amphitheater.
City Council member Juanita Woods voiced support for the project.
“This will be a win-win,” Woods said. “This is something I think will be beneficial to the city as a whole.”
Marshall, the council chairman, said he and others had engaged in “intense discussions” about the project.
“This is not something we rubber stamp as people say,” Marshall said. “People have said there’s a lot of things that could be done with that money, which is very true. But you have to start somewhere. And we have to let the mayor’s administration try.”
City Council member Kema Dawson dismissed any claims that Ellis’ proposed project resembled the new arena project pursued by the former mayor.
“This is not even the same idea,” said Dawson, referring to the former administration. “This is not the same thing.”
