The Monroe City Council voted last week to approve a new district map opposed by several residents who wanted a fourth majority-minority district in the city.
In a majority-minority district, the majority of the residents belong to a racial or ethnic minority group. In the city of Monroe, Districts 3, 4 and 5 are currently majority-minority districts and will remain so for the next 10 years, according to the map adopted last week.
Residents speaking to City Council members at the Dec. 14 special called meeting voiced frustration that District 2 was not made the city’s fourth majority-minority district.
Rodney McFarland, former Monroe City School Board member, pleaded with City Council members not to approve a map that did not deviate from accurately representing District 2’s population.
“If you do this wrong, most likely you’re not going to be back in your seat,” McFarland said. “You’ve got to represent the people. And then let the chips fall wherever. That’s what we did on the School Board. You can’t have a deviation like this.”
Kenya Roberson, executive director of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, argued City Council members did not want the districts to change drastically because they might not be re-elected.
“Trying to hold onto a specific area because you want to secure your spot as an incumbent for next year,” Roberson said. “For me that’s not fair to us.”
Residents at the meeting echoed agreement with Roberson’s argument.
City Council Chairwoman Kema Dawson defended the proposed map.
“How can you represent a district that you don’t live in?” Dawson said. “We take them out of their district, they may want to run for the same district and won’t be able to.”
Roosevelt Wright, with the Southside Economic Development District, told the City Council that District 2 needed to be a majority-minority district because within the next two years, District 2 would have a majority black population. District 2 is currently represented by City Council member Gretchen Ezernack, who is white.
“In reality, you know the community, you live here,” Wright said to Dawson. “You know there’s a large number of African Americans that have moved into District 2. So why should we adopt something for the next 10 years that says there’s just as many African Americans in District 2 as there are and it isn’t growing every day?”
Several residents asked the City Council to table the vote. The City Council was originally supposed to vote on the map last week but tabled the vote to hold another community meeting.
City Council members said they could not delay the vote because of the strict timeline to get the map approved. The map must be approved twice before Dec. 31, and the next City Council meeting will not take place until Dec. 27.
“This is not a rush job,” Ezernack said. “I was on the City Council in 2010. We didn’t meet our deadlines and it caused the mayor’s race to run in March and the City Council to run in November. I would hate to see us have another faux pas and be known for not getting things in on time.”
After a two-hour community meeting, the City Council voted 3-2 to approve the City Council’s proposed map, with Dawson, Ezernack and Doug Harvey voting in favor and Carday Marshall Sr. and Juanita Woods opposed.
Under the proposed map, “5A,” the most significant change would be 1,156 residents moving from precinct 65 in District 4 into District 1.
Woods said she was not comfortable voting in favor of the map because she did not know the legal ramifications of the City Council’s decision.
“This is something that’s going to be in place for the next 10 years,” Woods said.
Marshall said he voted against the proposed map because many constituents were not in favor.
“Even though it’s just a few people representing, it speaks for a lot of people,” Marshall said. “Even though we don’t see a house packed, those people are represented by the few that showed up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.