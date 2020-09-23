Some Monroe residents are unhappy with the city’s decision to use the site known as the old city dump to burn debris from Hurricane Laura, two City Council members said.
Monroe City Councilwoman Juanita Woods said she had been contacted by citizens who expressed concern with the city using the dump to discard storm debris in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
Woods said city officials told her the dump, which was closed in 1980, was being used as a “temporary emergency debris site” with a 30-day renewal if needed in order to save the city money.
“I was told not only by the mayor but by legal, that it is not a dumping site,” Woods said. “However, it is a temporary emergency debris site, and basically what is being done is allowing the city to save money.”
According to Public Works Director Tom Janway, vegetative waste debris from Hurricane Laura is taken to the site to be incinerated while other debris is taken to the White Oaks landfill where the city must pay White Oaks to discard waste.
Woods explained that burning debris at the former city dumb resulted in less debris being taken to White Oak for dumping.
“Let me be very clear, I’m in favor of saving money, but not at the expense of the people that are in District 3,” Woods said. “I told the mayor, along with Mr. Janway and Mrs. Baldwin, that I represent a district that is adjacent to that dump, that has probably 90 percent of the residents there are over the age of 75 and the remaining are children under the age of 10.”
“So I’m concerned in this pandemic with smoke being ignited into the air,” Woods added.
The site, located near Grammont Street in Monroe, had been used to store rock, sand and dirt for the city’s Street Department and Drainage Division, according to Janway.
Woods told The Ouachita Citizen after the meeting that she was unaware of the city’s decision to use the dump until she received phone calls from concerned citizens.
“I had no idea,” Woods said. “No knowledge whatsoever that this was going on.”
During the meeting, City Councilwoman Kema Dawson said she had received phone calls from citizens about the dump being used as well. Janway said the dump site meets the Department of Environmental Quality (DeQ) standards such as being 1,000 feet away from any structure to have an open burn.
Janway said city workers did not separate the vegetative waste from other debris when the city first began moving debris to the site.
“As soon as the contractor started, we stopped,” Janway said. “We haven’t put anything additional in there since our contractor began approximately two weeks ago.”
Janway explained that the combined debris was never burned together at the site.
“We have never dumped everything together in the incinerator to burn it,” Janway said.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said the incinerator was a controlled burn that released limited smoke.
“We are not dumping at that site. That’s a temporary collection site for vegetative waste,” Ellis said. “We have an incinerator, so it’s not an open burn. It’s a controlled burn incinerator, and it puts out a little smoke.”
Woods said she was told by Ellis’ administration and the public works department that smoke was released by the incinerator when it was in use.
Woods visited the site and said she saw smoke during her visit.
“My question was what time do they typically start it up because the smoke was a continuous flow and I was out there for about 30 minutes,” Woods said.
