The Monroe City Council approved a measure last week to seek bids on two engineering projects, each costing some $700,000.
The City Council approved the advertisement of bid requests during its regular meeting on March 24.
The first project entailed the striping of city streets with a budget of $752,084.
Under the city street stripping project, up to 25 miles of 64 streets across Monroe would be painted or repainted, according to Arthur Holland, the city’s project manager.
“We have 64 street segments around town, and it totals roughly 23 to 25 miles of city street stripping,” Holland said.
Funding for the project would come from the city’s Capital Infrastructure Funds, and is estimated to take up to 150 days to complete with minimum road closures, according to Holland.
The second project entailed improvements to the city’s water distribution system with a budget of $727,927.
The project would be funded from the city’s Water Capital Funds.
The project consists of replacing five aged water mains within the city of Monroe, according to Arthur Holland, the city’s project manager.
“It’s water mains that we have been having to make some routine repairs on and they’re aged, so we are in the process of upgrading them by replacing them,” Holland said.
The project is estimated to take a minimum of 180 days to complete, according to Holland.
After bids are received, Holland said he expects the project to begin by the middle of June 2020.
