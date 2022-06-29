The Sterlington Town Council agreed earlier this week to postpone awarding construction proposed in four bids to perform road repairs on Parrot’s Beak Road.
The two lowest bids of $5,900 and $6,000 would not have covered the full cost of repairing the roadway, according to town officials at the Town Council's regular meeting on Tuesday.
Town Councilman Zack Howse indicated there was confusion from bidders, Contracting LLC and Bents Construction Group, about what type of repairs the Town Council wanted. He said the Town Council wanted to give the two businesses a fair chance to bid.
“We were looking for someone to repair the road and not just patch it, so initial bids there was some confusion on that,” Howse said. “They wanted to essentially throw some asphalt over the road and pack it down.”
Parrot’s Beak Road fell into disrepair over time because of improper drainage over time, according to Howse.
“We were told from an engineering is it doesn't drain from the road into the ditch but to the side which causes erosion on the edge of the road,” Howse said. “We wanted to repair the road but also to get it to where it would completely drain into the ditch.”
Howse pointed out that the drainage issues would recur in years or even months if the Town Council did not properly address the drainage issue.
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez is expected to confer with the bidding companies and ask for an estimated time to complete repairs as well as to inquire how much the price is expected to rise.
Meanwhile, an ordinance to annex lands running along Bayou DeSiard and ending in a cul-de-sac for a residential subdivision was introduced. The Town Council is expected to vote on the ordinance next month.
According to Steve Sutton, owner of Sutton Farm 2 LLC, the subdivision is expected to cost about $3 million with property available to purchase by September or October.
An adjacent 94-acre plot of land is expected to be available for a second possible subdivision, according to Sutton
“If the council has no problem annexing, then I would like you to do everything possible to where I can start some construction,” Sutton said. “Time is of the essence.”
