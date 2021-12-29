The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently affirmed a Monroe man’s 30-year prison sentence for attempted manslaughter stemming from an incident in which the man tried to rob someone at gunpoint.
Elliot Cornelius Jackson appealed the prison sentence imposed by then-Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter, but the Second Circuit ruled that the evidence, including victim testimony and video surveillance footage, supported the prison sentence.
Hunter is now a judge at the Second Circuit.
In its ruling, the Second Circuit found Hunter improperly denied the defendant benefits of probation and parole, neglected to give the defendant credit for time already served in prison, and failed to notify the defendant of his rights to file for post-conviction relief.
Second Circuit Jeff Thompson penned the Nov. 17 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Frances Pitman and Jeff Robinson.
Jackson’s conviction stemmed from a Nov. 18, 2016 incident in which the victim, Dustin Haynes, was working at College Town Import in Monroe, and sitting in his automobile, changing out cables. Haynes reported hearing someone load a round into a firearm’s chamber or “racking the slide.”
“Haynes was familiar with that recognizable sound from growing up around weapons and from his military experience in the Louisiana National Guard,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Haynes instinctively raised his head to locate the source of the concerning sound and saw a man, later identified as the defendant, (Jackson) pointing a pistol at his face. Jackson fired the weapon just a few feet from Haynes and in a direct line at his head. The bullet hit the ‘B-pillar’ of the vehicle, barely missing Haynes, and ricocheted off the windshield. Haynes testified that it was sheer luck that the bullet did not hit him, as he instinctively flinched.”
Evidence showed Jackson moved to fire another shot at Haynes. Haynes said he first believed the shot may have been a blank and that Jackson was perhaps trying to scare him, but he realized his life was in danger when Jackson pointed the gun at him a second time.
“Haynes decided for his own safety that he needed to take the weapon away from Jackson, so he grabbed the pistol, pushed them both out of the vehicle, and then disarmed Jackson,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “The two men continued to fight for several minutes. Haynes was able to gain control of the pistol, remove the magazine, and eject the active round from its chamber.”
Haynes had training in close quarters combat thanks to his time in the Louisiana National Guard. Haynes wrestled Jackson and eventually was able to call police. Jackson told police he went to the garage to rob Haynes and knew he could not possess a gun because of a past felony drug conviction.
In June 2019, a Ouachita Parish jury found Jackson guilty of attempted armed robbery, attempted manslaughter, and possession of a gun by a felon.
Hunter sentenced him to serve 30 years for the attempted manslaughter conviction as well as 15 years for the other two convictions—without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
After a motion to reconsider sentence in December 2019, Hunter revised his ruling so that Jackson’s sentences ran concurrently—or at the same time—instead of consecutively.
In his appeal to the Second Circuit, Jackson argued there was not enough evidence to show he had the intent to try to kill Haynes.
“Jackson notes that Haynes testified that he believed Jackson’s first shot was intended to scare him,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Jackson contends that he had the opportunity to shoot Haynes before Haynes disarmed him, and the fact that he did not take the shot is evidence that he lacked the intent to kill Haynes.”
The Second Circuit panel stated it found Jackson’s arguments to be “unpersuasive.”
“In direct conflict with Jackson’s self-serving testimony at trial and his arguments to this court is the video surveillance of the incident,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “The entire conflict was captured on surveillance video and played for the jury. The events depicted on the video surveillance described by Haynes clearly established Jackson intended to kill Haynes and continued for several minutes to act on that intent.”
Jackson’s conviction and sentence were affirmed.
After a further review of court transcripts, the Second Circuit amended Hunter’s sentence to remove the denial of benefits eligibility for Jackson.
“Jackson’s sentences are amended to reflect credit for time served. Jackson’s attempted manslaughter sentence is amended to delete the denial of benefits eligibility and remanded with instructions to the trial court to make an entry in the minutes reflecting this change,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “In all other respects, Jackson’s sentences are affirmed. Finally, the defendant is notified that he has two years to file for post-conviction relief, commencing from the finality of this conviction and sentence.”
