The Fourth Judicial District Court could face a deficit of some $59,000 in the general fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, under the unbalanced budget adopted by the judges earlier this week.
For the current and upcoming fiscal years, the district court’s revenues hover around some $1.3 million while expenditures are pegged at some $1.6 million, according to documents disclosed by the court.
During the current fiscal year that ends June 30, the district court is projecting a surplus of some $90,000, after all transfers.
The outlook for the upcoming fiscal year appeared more dire as the district court’s expenditures continue to outpace revenues, leaving the court with a projected deficit of some $64,000. Nearly $59,000 of the projected deficit belongs to the Judicial Expense Fund, or the court’s main operating fund, during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Under the state Local Government Budget Act, public bodies must balance their budget, or ensure proposed expenditures do not exceed funds available in the upcoming fiscal year.
The judges did not hold a public budget hearing until after they had already adopted the proposed budget. Under the Local Government Budget Act, no proposed budget shall be considered for adoption or finalized until at least one public hearing has been conducted on the proposal.
The district court held its public budget hearing on Monday afternoon, with Chief Judge Robert Johnson, local accountant Tim Langston, and retired Judge Ben Jones, who is the court administrator.
“We voted on it today,” said Jones, during the budget hearing. “Tim led us through consideration of adopting the amended budget for 2021 and the proposed budget for 2022. The votes were taken to adopt the amended budget and the proposed budget.”
This newspaper inquired about the vote taken by judges to adopt the budget. Jones explained that, under state law, en banc (or “in bench”) meetings of the judges are deemed confidential.
Public bodies like the Ouachita Parish Police Jury are subject to the state’s Open Meetings Law, but judges’ en banc meetings are designated judicial proceedings under state law, exempting judges’ meetings from the requirements of Open Meetings Law.
“It is my view, and it is the law, that deliberations of this body are not public record,” Jones continued. “The minutes of judges’ meetings are not public record either. With respect to who voted which way, for the most part, the amended budgets and the proposed budgets were adopted by—obviously—a majority of the judges in attendance at the meeting, but I cannot tell you who voted.
“It’s not an open meeting situation, as would be the case in the Police Jury where they took votes openly in the Police Jury room. Courts are different. We’re not subject to the same rules that public bodies are.”
Without looking up from the document held close to his face, Johnson affirmed the confidentiality of judicial proceedings, even while considering fiscal matters, when he said, “It doesn’t matter.”
“I don’t think it matters, either, chief,” Jones said. “We had a quorum, more than we needed for a quorum. And the judges voted to adopt the budgets.”
When The Ouachita Citizen inquired about budget specifics during the budget hearing, Jones declined to elaborate, though he offered a copy of the budget documents to the newspaper.
“We’re not going to fight you on it,” Jones said. “We think it’s a public record.”
At the close of the budget hearing, Langston, with the Monroe certified public accounting firm, Gardner, Langston and Bryan CPA, appeared to allude to the unbalanced 2021-2022 budget.
“When we proposed the budget, this has been a strange year, with the pandemic so the numbers were a little inconsistent as things were closed,” Langston said.
The Ouachita Citizen was the first public visitor of the district court’s budget hearing in more than 25 years, according to Jones.
“I’ve been here a long time, and this is the first time someone showed up,” said Jones, who has served at the district court for 28 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.