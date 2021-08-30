The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently ruled that a Downsville man convicted of six counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm could not serve 20 years at hard labor on the charges because they were non-crimes.
In its recent ruling, the appeal court let stand a 10-year sentence on Gary P. Sims Jr., who was sentenced for 10 years on his conviction of aggravated battery. Third Judicial District Court Judge Jeffrey Robinson imposed the sentence.
The charges stemmed from a lengthy and armed standoff in Downsville in April 2017 after Sims fired a gun inside his home after a deputy tried to serve him with a warrant. Agencies involved in the standoff included the Union Parish Sheriff’s Department, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s SWAT, Monroe Police SWAT, and Louisiana State Police SWAT.
“The jury found Sims guilty of six counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, which is not a responsive verdict to attempted first degree murder,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “Furthermore, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm is not an enumerated offense in Louisiana.”
Second Circuit Judge Jimbo Stephens, of Baskin, penned the June 30 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Milton Moore III, of Monroe, and Shonda Stone.
In his appeal, Sims further points out that he is 40 years old, employed, has no significant criminal history, admitted to firing the shots, and admitted alcohol was a problem for him.
The Second Circuit reversed the jury’s six counts and remanded the case to the trial court to acquit Sims on the invalid charges.
Second Circuit Judge Shonda Stone dissented, in part, from the majority’s ruling in the case.
According to Stone, the offense of aggravated assault with a firearm was a valid crime and the inclusion of the phrase “on a peace officer” was irrelevant.
“ To me, the majority’s decision to reverse/vacate those convictions is based on excessively technical reasoning,” Stone wrote. “I would hold that the defendant was validly convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm; clarify that the defendant was not and could not be validly convicted of aggravated assault on a peace officer; and affirm the defendant’s sentences.”
Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, argued the jury’s guilty verdict on the lowest guilty charges available should be treated as an “implicit acquittal” because the supposed crime was not a responsive verdict.
“Nevertheless, the offense is a non-crime and it is neither a responsive verdict nor a lesser included grade of the charged offense, inasmuch as one can commit attempted first degree murder without committing aggravated assault on a peace officer,” Moore wrote.
The incident in April 2017 began early in the morning when a deputy with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Department arrived at Sims’ residence.
“Deputy (Bruce) McCrell identified himself, asked the person to meet him at the front door to talk, and walked back to the front door. When no one came to the door, Dep. McCrell again knocked on the wall near the window with the axe handle, at which time ‘a gunshot come through the side of the trailer,’ slightly to the right of where Dep. McCrell was standing,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling.
Law enforcement agencies swarmed Sims’ residence and used loudspeakers to compel him to surrender. Later, law enforcement heard another shot from inside, but no one was injured and none of the officers returned fire.
Ultimately, law enforcement deployed tear gas into the house and Sims left his residence through the back door. He was shot with a beanbag round and taken into custody.
“When considered together, the gunshot hole in the side of the trailer, the location of the recovered pellets, and the slope of the ground around the mobile home clearly establish Sims aimed and fired directly where Dep. McCrell was knocking on the trailer,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “We note that had Dep. McCrell navigated the shrubbery along the front of the mobile home in order to knock near the window with a customary closed fist instead of reaching across to knock with an axe handle, he might not have survived his encounter with Sims.”
For that reason, Sims’ 10-year sentence for aggravated battery—his specific intent to kill the deputy—was not excessive.
