The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the abortion facility June Medical Services in June Medical Services v. Russo, striking down a Monroe lawmaker’s law that required abortion service providers have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
State Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, who sponsored the original legislation, referred to the Supreme Court’s decision as a “tragic” one that prioritized the interests of for-profit abortion businesses instead of the health and safety of women.
“Together with my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans and women and men, we passed the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act to protect the health and safety of women in Louisiana,” Jackson said. “While today’s decision is not what we wanted, we will never stop working to put the women of Louisiana above the interests of the abortion businesses.”
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, echoed Jackson’s concerns.
“Women who use a clinic without hospital admitting privileges are in danger of complications and death should the procedure go badly.
The Supreme Court ensured this danger remains,” said Cassidy.
