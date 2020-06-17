Courtney Hammons, of Choudrant, was crowned Miss Louisiana 2020 on Tuesday after the Miss Louisiana organization agreed to postpone its 2020 competition in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Darris Waren, vice president of the Miss Louisiana organization, explained that the Miss America Organization had postponed its Miss America competition so the Miss Louisiana and Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen competitions also would not take place until 2021.
In the meantime, the Miss Louisiana organization asked Meagan Crews, Miss Louisiana 2019, to remain in her position for one more year, but Crews declined to continue as Miss Louisiana to pursue studies in Kentucky, she said.
“I’m really excited for what to come,” Crews said. “Courtney, I love you, and I am so honored to crown you today.”
In light of Crews’ decision, the organization agreed to crown Hammons, who was first runner-up at last year’s competition.
“Nobody could have predicted this could have happened but I’m so thankful that it did,” Hammons said.
Hammons recently graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in nutrition and dietetics. She is currently pursuing a masters degree in nutrition.
“I’ve been preparing for this since I was 14-years-old,” Hammons said. “I really felt like this was the next stop for me.”
She plans to travel the state promoting her social impact initiative, Feed the Food Bank, encouraging everyone to volunteer and donate to local food banks and pantries.
Last year, the Miss Louisiana Organization awarded $62,500 in cash scholarships and made available over $500,000 in in-kind scholarships in 2019.
“Our commitment to providing the best possible scholarships, experiences and opportunities to the young ladies who compete has not changed. Over the next year we will continue to educate the public on the impact that our candidates from across the state have on their local communities through volunteerism and service, and we will celebrate their accomplishments.” Stated Dewana Little, Miss Louisiana Executive Director.
