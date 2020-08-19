Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this week declined to say whether he would allow Louisiana to advance to the final phase of President Trump’s Opening Up America Again plan next week when his current proclamation ends.
Under the current Phase Two, residents must wear masks, bars are closed, social gatherings are limited to 50 percent of facility capacity among other restrictions.
Edwards discussed the status of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana during a news conference on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there were some 139,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state as well as 4,431 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s Coronavirus online tracker. In Ouachita Parish, there were some 58,400 cases and 117 deaths.
“We have numbers that are rather encouraging to report,” said Edwards, referring to news that Louisiana’s COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped below 10 percent.
When asked about how he would make his decision issuing a proclamation next week, Edwards said, “We will look at the same data that the White House uses in their reopening plan.”
“It is further complicated this time because this decision comes right in the middle when K-12 schools and higher universities are resuming operations and bringing more people into contact (with each other) than we had before March,” Edwards said.
A report issued Tuesday by the Public Affairs Research Council, or PAR, revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases in all regions of the state were continuing to decrease, as of Tuesday.
“In addition, every region now shows average new cases to be 20 or lower per 100,000 residents which had not been the case since mid-June,” stated PAR’s report. “In the past 14 days some regions were over 40 new cases per 100,000 residents.”
Though some 139,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was about 21,000, according to PAR.
“The number of active cases has been steadily declining since the 31,000 cases in early August,” stated PAR’s report.
Edwards continued to call for people to wear masks, stay home when sick and avoid large crowds.
“If those things happen, we can get to a transmission rate of less than one. It really takes all of us doing those things,” Edwards said.
