State economists informed the Louisiana House Committee on Appropriations earlier this week that the the effect of the COVID-19 crisis and global oil supply glut on the state’s financial health is unknown.
“This is the strangest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Greg Albrecht, with the state Legislative Fiscal Office. “I think people should understand the order of magnitude here is going to be substantial. All you have to do is look at the price of oil.”
Albrecht explained that the state’s revenue projections for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was based on the conservative estimate of oil selling at $60 a barrel. On Monday, the price of oil was $12 a barrel. Louisiana’s revenues drop by some $12 million for every $1-drop in the price of oil.
“Mineral revenue will be the largest component of the downgrade,” Albrecht said.
“We have a very large overhang of inventory. I mean, we’re filling up tankers on the ocean.”
“We don’t know where the bottom is yet,” he added.
State Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, who chairs Appropriations, asked Albrecht whether the Legislature should consider making “drastic cuts” to state government spending as it did after Hurricane Katrina when revenue estimates plummeted.
“We had a strong reaction and we were wrong,” Albrecht said.
Manfred Dix, chief economist for the Division of Administration, concurred with Albrecht’s opinion that the financial effect of the current crisis would remain unknown for at least a few more weeks.
“I’m studying the numbers, pondering, and that’s the best I can do right now,” Dix said.
Division of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne told the Appropriations committee that state departments had been instructed to develop “layoff avoidance” strategies. Department-wide layoffs might be the next step depending on the final estimates of lost revenues, according to Dardenne.
State Rep. Tony Bacala Jr. said Louisiana’s residents would continue to suffer if the lockdown continued.
“The longer we’re locked down, the longer the economy is slowed,” said Bacala, R-Prairieville.
The Appropriations committee signed off on House Bill 267, sponsored by Rep. Gary Carter, that would allow the Legislature to raid the Budget Stabilization Fund, or “Rainy Day Fund,” to cover state expenditures during any federally declared disaster.
