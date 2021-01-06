Beginning earlier this week week, Louisiana received the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
There are an extremely limited number of vaccines being made available; they will be made available at approximately 100 pharmacies across the state.
In Ouachita Parish, four pharmacies have received the vaccine. They are:
• Brookshires Pharmacy #034: (318) 340-6470, 1801 N. 18th St. in Monroe
• Parkway Pharmacy: (318) 812-2305, 10374 Hwy 165 North in Sterlington
• RxONE St. Francis: (318) 966-7242, 309 Jackson St. in Monroe
• Super 1 Pharmacy #602: (318) 325-3142, 2907 Cypress St. in West Monroe
These vaccines will be available only for people who are 70-years-old or older, ambulatory/outpatient care personnel, people being treated for end-stage renal disease, schools of allied health students/residents/staff, and home agency patients and personnel.
Eligible patients must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
Visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-pharmacies/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.