The Sterlington Town Council on Tuesday voted to revoke the alcohol permit for Clawdaddy’s Crawfish & Oyster Bar in light of discrepancies in the owner’s application.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Town Council rejected four alcohol permit renewal applications because they contained incorrect information about the owner, Lucas Parrish.
Specifically, Parrish’s application neglected to include information about his criminal record, town officials said.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, said the past four renewals for the restaurant’s alcohol permit as well as those for Parrish’s other business, Tackle Box in Monroe, did not include information about any arrests.
Jones said Sterlington officials later discovered Parrish was arrested in Texas in 2019 and pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges of public lewdness.
“The big issue here is that the person who signed for the license gave a sworn statement that they had listed all their arrests and clearly had not,” Jones said. “One which is a significant factor, public lewdness, involves the commission of a sex act, deviant sexual act or sexual conduct in a public setting or a setting where an individual would be offended.”
Parrish also was arrested in Ouachita Parish on Jan. 31 after he was accused of extortion. At the time, officers reported finding several drugs in Parrish’s Sterlington home.
During the investigation, which began on Jan. 27, a victim told officers that she and Parrish had formerly been in a relationship and that he had extorted her with threats of posting sexual photos of her on the internet.
During questioning, Parrish admitted to being in possession of the compromising photos of the victim as well as threatening to post them online and later posting them online. He also was found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and testosterone, according to the arrest report.
Parrish’s father, Mark Parrish, attended the Town Council meeting on Tuesday and asked the Town Council not to revoke the alcohol license. He said his son was no longer an owner of Clawdaddy’s or Tackle Box, which is a hunting and fishing store that also sells alcohol.
“He’s not allowed on the premises,” Mark Parrish said. “He’s not on the LLC. We have bought out his interest in the restaurant. My niece is a 95-percent owner and I’m a five-percent owner. He’s my son, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Mark Parrish said he and the other business owners were not trying to hide anything by not including Parrish’s arrests on the renewal applications and misunderstood the application. He said they thought they only needed to include arrests which had occurred in the year of the renewal application.
“The application’s very plain,” Jones said. “It says, ‘List every arrest.’ It says, ‘state, country, any other state.’ It clearly was not disclosed.”
According to Jones, Parrish was the sole signatory on the alcohol permit in spite of no longer being an owner.
“This now changes the structure of the business and the application for which it was granted,” said Jones, referring to Mark Parrish’s remarks. “Now you have, across two businesses, what looks like four documents that possibly contain false statements. In the state of Louisiana it is a felony crime to commit what is called ‘filing a false public record.’”
Jones cited a Sterlington ordinance which says an alcohol permit can be revoked with good cause. He said a misstatement in the application was sufficient cause.
“They are significant enough acts that we are duty-bound to turn over what we have to the authorities to take whatever action they wish to take, which is what we will do after tonight’s meeting,” Jones said.
The Town Council decided in a 3-0 vote to revoke the license, with Town Council members Zack Howse and Erica Gross abstaining from the vote.
Sterlington Mayor Matt Talbert suggested Mark Parrish file an application to the state for a new alcohol permit without his son and obtain a temporary 35-day permit.
“Regardless of the decision here tonight, from an outside perspective, I would immediately go to the state and correct that,” Talbert said. “You can do that ahead of coming back to the town.”
Jones told the Town Council there would be no reason to hold prejudice against the owners if they returned to the Town Council with a permit request that did not include Parrish.
Town Councilman Charles Hodnett said the Town Council did not wish to hold Parrish’s actions against the current business owners.
“There’s a lot of support for you and your family,” Hodnett told Mark Parrish. “It’s all about the way it was handled. Something was omitted that shouldn’t have been omitted and a change of ownership. We want you to go the right way and we want to see you continue to prosper.”
