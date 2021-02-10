Discover Monroe-West Monroe awarded more than $567,000 in grants to local community organizations on Tuesday to help develop tourism in Ouachita Parish.
Discover Monroe-West Monroe is part of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau, or CVB.
“On behalf of Discover Monroe-West Monroe today, we are investing $567,850 into the tourism product of Ouachita Parish,” Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/chief executive officer said.
Capital improvement grants included the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe, which will received $403,000. The city of Monroe will receive $61,500 and the Kiroli Foundation will receive $75,000.
Festival, events and marketing grants awarded included $11,420 to the Emy-Lou Biedenharn Foundation and $16,930 to the Friends of Chennault Aviation and Military Museum of Louisiana.
“Discover Monroe West Monroe continues to invest in the tourism industry in Ouachita Parish,” Cooper said. “We strive to support the experience visitors have at our local attractions through investment in tourism industry products. We plan to continue this community investment which allows for opportunities to bring more visitors to the area providing greater economic impact. The return on the investment has been a great help to our economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.