The area's tourism bureau is considering spending some $3.5 million to build new tennis courts at Forsythe Park in Monroe and batting cages in Sterlington.
During a meeting on Monday, the Discover Monroe-West Monroe (DMWM) Convention and Visitors Bureau's Facilities and Product Development Committee discussed two possible projects. The first project proposed a new set of batting cages at the Sterlington Sports Complex. The second project entailed an expansion of the tennis courts at Forsythe Park.
The additions at Forsythe Park could cost some $4.5 million while the batting cages at Sterlington Sports Complex might cost some $1 million. Discover Monroe-West Monroe's board of directors is entertaining a proposal to pay for the Sterlington project in full while setting aside some $2.5 million for the tennis court expansion project.
Additions at Forsythe Park would include eight new tennis courts in addition to the existing courts. The project also would include an open-air event venue. The expanded courts and event venue would comprise a new Monroe Sports Center.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis attended the meeting and petitioned Discover Monroe-West Monroe's board members to approve the project. Ellis said the proposed sports center could be something that makes people want to come back to Monroe.
“I want to build a destination spot,” Ellis said. “I want to build something nice that’s experience-based.”
According to Alana Cooper, President and chief executive officer of Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the proposed tennis complex would have an economic impact of $1 million to $2 million each year. The expanded center also might accommodate more tennis tournaments and present the opportunity for tennis to grow as a sport in the community.
“It’s always great when something generates economic impact in the community and the community gets to utilize it,” Cooper said.
Kathryn Waters, Vice President of the Northeast Louisiana Tennis Association, said there were several tournaments the city could host with the extra courts and event space—especially with the tennis courts already at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
“To bid on tournaments of this magnitude you have to have so many courts just to be able to bid on tournaments, and with these additional courts, that would be 30 courts we have access to,” Waters said. “That opens a huge door for us.”
At the Sterlington Sports Complex, 10 batting cages with coverings would be built, which is the same number of ball fields at the complex. A fence would also be built around the structure.
The Discover Monroe-West Monroe board is expected to meet again this month to take a final vote on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.