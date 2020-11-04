Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew last week touted a report by the U.S. Department of Justice showing a drop in violent crime in the area.
According to Tew, the DOJ report indicated a “steady decrease in violent crimes in the two parishes for the past three years.”
Tew characterized the drop as a reversal of the spike in violent crime in 2015 and 2016.
“When I took office in 2017, one of my first and most important goals was to reverse what appeared to be an alarming upswing in violent crime rates in our area in the prior two years,” Tew said. “I am pleased our hard work and the great work of the Morehouse and Ouachita sheriff’s offices as well as all area law enforcement agencies have paid off, and we are making a positive difference in increasing public safety.”
Tew said he believed the speedy prosecution of cases as well as other programs instituted under his tenure as district attorney contributed to the drop.
“We have closed by conviction more than 6,500 felony cases and more than 2,000 non-violent offenses through our Screening Initiative Program and the Worst of the Worst Program since 2017,” Tew said.
“We have also tried approximately 104 felony cases, with one-third of those being violent crime convictions. In light of the (COVID-19) outbreak, these are some amazing numbers for any district attorney’s office.”
Tew thanked area law enforcement for their work as well.
“We are fortunate to have the professionalism and dedication in our area law enforcement agencies which is required to achieve a reduction in crime,” Tew said.
