A Ouachita Parish grand jury indicted former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland on one count of malfeasance in office last week.
Breland, who was elected mayor in 2006 and resigned in late 2018, oversaw the town's operations as it mounted some $20 million in debt and was the target of audits indicating state laws may have been broken.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew's office announced the indictment Monday. An arrest warrant was issued and bond was set at $25,000.
The grand jury's felony indictment indicated Breland's alleged offenses occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.
The district attorney's office declined to provide any further information.
Under Breland, Sterlington spent some $3 million on unlawful expenditures, skirted public bid law on projects as large as $2 million and falsified documents it sent to the state so it could incur millions of dollars in bonded indebtedness. Many of those allegations came to light in a state Legislative Auditor’s investigation as well as in reporting by The Ouachita Citizen.
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez, who served on the Sterlington Town Council while Breland was mayor, was unavailable for a comment.
Sterlington Town Council member Matt Talbert thanked the district attorney's office for initiating its prosecution. Some decisions made under Breland's tenure were questionable, according to Talbert, who was elected after Breland's departure and joined a committee reviewing financial documents at the town.
“We thought we saw some things that didn't look right and we pressed the issue, and we appreciate them doing their investigation and holding people accountable,” Talbert said.
Of Sterlington officials' efforts to resolve the town's many challenges, Talbert said, “We're going to keep doing what we do.”
Stay tuned to this week's issue of The Ouachita Citizen for more details on this story.
