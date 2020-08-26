Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew says his office sought a successful prosecution of wrongdoers when he opposed the city of Monroe’s decision to release body cam video footage showing a Monroe police officer kicking a suspect lying on the ground.
The video of an April 21 incident appeared to depict former Monroe police officer Jared Preston DeSadier, 42, kicking Timothy Williams, who had just been apprehended and was placed on the ground face down. Williams was later transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Williams’ attorneys and others have decried the video as evidence of police brutality and called for the release of other videos recorded in Williams’ arrest. In the time since Williams publicized the attack, DeSadier resigned from the force and was charged with felony counts of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
Initially, the city declined to publish or release the body cam footage while an investigation of the matter continued. Later, the city released the video and announced its decision to ask the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe Williams’ brutality complaint.
Last week, in a Facebook group called Citizens for Ouachita Parish Government Accountability, Nicholas “Nick” Farrar Sr. released a copy of a letter from Tew’s office indicating the district attorney’s opposition to Monroe releasing the body cam footage.
In an Aug. 5 letter to City Attorney Angie Sturdivant, Assistant District Attorney Geary Aycock indicated the case was incomplete.
“I have concerns about the City releasing evidence (video of the assault on Mr. Williams) to anyone at this point,” Aycock wrote. “I expressed my concern about pretrial publicity and the impact it may have on our ability to try the case in Ouachita Parish.”
In his Facebook post, Farrar aimed his criticism at state Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, who was one of the prominent public figures championing Williams’ cause in a protest outside Monroe City Hall. Jackson’s position as an opponent of police brutality was conflicted because she also publicly supported Tew, a district attorney whose office opposed releasing the body cam video to the public, according to Farrar.
“Yet, Ms. Jackson and others continue to call for protest at Monroe City (H)all,” Farrar wrote. “Why? Why not in front of disgraced former Mayor (Jamie) Mayo’s house? Why not outside of the District Attorney’s office? Could it be that State Senator Jackson is supporting and actively campaigning for Steve Tew’s re-election just as she did Mayor Mayo’s? Maybe this has more to do power and politics than justice.”
In an apparent response to Farrar’s release of Aycock’s letter, Tew released a statement on Aug. 19, claiming the letter to Sturdivant was motivated by an interest in a successful prosecution.
According to Tew, Williams’ attorneys were notified of the evidence and allowed to review all evidence, including the video.
“While we understand the public interest in this matter, the DA’s office, as always, will act in accordance with law and in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the prosecution,” Tew stated. “A letter recently directed to the City of Monroe requesting the video of the incident is to ensure effective prosecution and provide justice to all victims of crime. In doing so, we must follow the Rules of Professional Conduct, the Rules of Criminal Procedure, and rules governing victim’s rights.”
