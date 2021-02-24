“Jim” Davis, a local minister, substitute teacher and small business owner in Monroe is announcing his campaign for the vacant seat in 5th Congressional District left by the untimely death of Luke Letlow.
Davis was born in Tallulah, and attended public schools in Madison Parish, graduating from Ruben McCall High School. After receiving the T.H. Harris Academic Scholarship from Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College in Baton Rouge, he earned the degree of Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies (Computer Science).
Davis worked in corporate America for more than 25 years, including the following companies: IBM, Cigna, Aetna, Travelers, and The Hartford Insurance Group. Also working for city, state, and federal government entities as a computer programmer.
He has served the community in many capacities including the following: Outreach Ministry, The First Baptist Church of Hartford; Hurricane Katrina Relief Efforts (Baton Rouge Disaster Relief Site); Faith and Geriatrics Ministry - Bloomfield Convalescent Home and Rehabilitation Center; IBM - BNNY Chairperson of Community Giving, Pastoral Counseling, Sunday School Teacher, and Director of Men’s Ministry.
Currently, Davis is a member of Southern University Alumni Federation - Monroe Chapter, The Rose of Sharon Baptist Church- Monroe, and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
Davis said he believes in a “People’s Platform for Progress” consisting of unity, better management of COVID-19 pandemic, better policing: Black Lives Matter; more educational funding for teachers; more factory and manufacturing jobs; improved livable wages; improved veterans services; increased police funding for better training; clean water, clean air, and better rainwater drainage; and more agricultural aid for farmers.
He said he believes the society’s racial, educational and cultural divides could be closed if families had jobs with strong salaries, better healthcare and better access to quality education and job training.
Davis and his committee plans to start operating from his campaign headquarters no later than Thursday, Feb. 25.
Davis’ campaign website jimdaviscampaign.org
