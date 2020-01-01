Kema Dawson, executive director of the Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program, announced last week her plans to become a candidate for the Monroe City Council’s District 5 office.
City Councilman Eddie Clark, who currently represents the district, is not expected to seek re-election.
Dawson commended Clark for his service of District 5 citizens.
“If elected, I will use my years of business experience to continue the work that was started by Councilman Clark,” Dawson said. “Also, I will focus my attention on reducing flooding by improving drainage, reducing crime and violence in the city, increasing city employee salaries as well as job opportunities through economic development in Monroe.”
Dawson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana-Monroe in computer information systems as well as a dual bachelor’s in management and management information systems from Dallas Baptist University. She also has a masters degree in organizational management from Ashford University.
“I am proud to present myself as the person that can effectively serve the citizens of the city of Monroe and District 5,” Dawson said.
