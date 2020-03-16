Due to community spread of the novel coronavirus in New Orleans, and in response to the need for social distancing across the state, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is instituting 100% remote work in its Orleans Region offices, and transitioning to reduced workforce on-site in other offices statewide, starting today (Monday, March 16, 2020).
How to connect with DCFS:
To report child abuse, call Louisiana's child abuse hotline at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437), or for mandatory reporters, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/mandatedreporters.
To access SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or Child Support, apply only via the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal (www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe) or get information about the services online at www.dcfs.la.gov/page/family-support or by calling the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
Those specifically looking for a SNAP application can text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
“We will be working every way we can, including remotely whenever possible, and will continue to serve the children and families of this state throughout this event,” DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said.
No D-SNAP, "GetSNAP"
At this time, the federal government has not authorized emergency/disaster SNAP benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. However, anyone who is not already a SNAP recipient and has a food need is encouraged to apply for regular SNAP benefits.
For information about SNAP or an application, Louisiana residents can text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
“We believe more people may be eligible for SNAP benefits due to many being off work during this time, and we want to make sure they know what food assistance is available and how they can apply,” Walters said. “The good news is that services for most of our clients can be handled online, making it unnecessary to go to an office in most cases, including applying for benefits. The application process can be done without coming into an office, either by applying online or by mailing or faxing a paper application.”
For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP. DCFS will continue to provide updates through its website, Facebook page and news releases, as appropriate.
Customer Service Center hours for the LAHelpU call line are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
National Disaster Distress Helpline
Feeling stressed, anxious or depressed is common among human service clients, staff and children during emergencies. The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline that provides immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any emergency. This toll-free, multilingual and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the U.S. and its territories. www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.