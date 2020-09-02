The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted during a special called meeting last week to approve contracts authorizing the pick-up or removal of storm debris left in the wake of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27.
The storm debris pick-up began on Wednesday in unincorporated areas of Ouachita Parish.
The removal is limited to vegetative debris only, if the debris is placed on the right-of-way. Vegetative debris includes tree limbs or leaves.
Debris that did not result from Hurricane Laura – such as electronics, appliances, hazardous waste or household garbage will not be picked-up.
“We ask that residents be patient with the removal process,” said Karen Cupit, assistant parish treasurer. “Our contractor will be making multiple rounds within the unincorporated area to remove the debris.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said the parish debris removal contractor will not pick up debris placed at roadside by other contractors. For example, if you have your roofed replaced, the roofing contractor is responsible for removal of all old shingles and related debris. If you hire a tree cutting service, the tree contractor should remove the cut tree.
“The members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury would like all residents to know that they sympathize with your needs after the damage from Hurricane Laura, and they hope that this service will assist with your recovery,” Smiley said.
