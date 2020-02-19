A defendant sued by the city of Monroe for requesting internal affairs records of Interim Monroe Police Chief Reginald “Reggie” Brown filed a complaint against the chief for lying to the city attorney about a public records request.
The city sued Nicholas “Nick” Farrar and The Ouachita Citizen earlier this month after Farrar and the newspaper each submitted a public records request seeking Brown’s IA records. Mayor Jamie Mayo appointed Brown to serve as interim police chief, beginning on Feb. 1, though it is widely known Mayo has planned for some time to make Brown the department’s permanent police chief.
The local civil service board’s process of selecting a new police chief could take months.
The city filed a petition for declaratory judgment at Fourth Judicial District, asking the court to determine whether an officer’s IA records could be released.
The Ouachita Citizen is not seeking Brown’s employee personnel file, only his IA records. Courts across the country, including Louisiana, have ruled that IA records are public records.
The complaint
Brown lied to City Attorney Angie Sturdivant when he claimed the public has “never been allowed” to inspect a police officer’s IA records, according to the Feb. 14 complaint submitted by Farrar.
Brown’s remark constituted a lie because the police department has released IA records — even Brown’s — to members of the public, including this newspaper some five-plus years ago.
The Ouachita Citizen submitted its public records request the morning of Jan. 24. Later that afternoon, Brown sent an email to Sturdivant, outlining the department’s supposed policy on releasing IA records, email records show.
“The public has never been allowed to review employees IA files in person,” Brown wrote in his email to Sturdivant. “The most that has been given is the Date, IA case number and disposition of case.”
Contrary to Brown’s directions to Sturdivant, the city has previously furnished IA records in response to requests. For example, The Ouachita Citizen obtained a report of an IA investigation of Brown for payroll fraud, in which he was accused of claiming overtime pay at the Metro Narcotics Unit for hours he did not work.
In his complaint, Farrar asked the department to investigate Brown for lying and referred to the department’s “Truthfulness” policy. Farrar referred to one instance where Brown himself released IA records of other police officers.
“Cpl. Brown handed the report (of an IA investigation of another officer) to me himself,” Farrar said. “Honesty, integrity and transparency are at the heart of law enforcement and the public trust. Please take this matter seriously and open and investigate immediately.”
Mayo’s campaign staffer
After The Ouachita Citizen submitted its public records request last month, a third public records request for IA records was filed with the department. Gwendolyn Dickson, of Monroe, submitted an even broader request, asking for the IA records of 45 current and former Monroe police officers, including Brown.
State campaign finance records show Dickson worked for Mayo’s 2016 mayoral campaign as an election day worker. Mayo’s campaign paid her $200.
Dickson also was present when Mayo qualified as a candidate for re-election in January, photos from social media show.
In addition, Dickson contributed $300 to Mayo’s campaign in February 2016, according to campaign finance records.
Dickson was unavailable for comment.
On behalf of the city, Sturdivant has claimed the lawsuit was not an attempt to delay responding to any particular request.
Meanwhile, the city amended its lawsuit on Feb. 14 to add Monroe businessman Eddie Hakim as a defendant in light of Hakim’s public records request for Brown’s IA records.
Hakim’s attorney, Joe Guerriero, specified that his client did not want any IA records in which Brown was a witness or the arresting officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.