A retired judge presiding over Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s ongoing lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials ignored 150 pages of testimony from another judge to protect three district court judges who were liable for civil damages.
That was the thrust of Palowsky’s original brief, filed Jan. 12 with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna.
In a 2015 lawsuit, Palowsky accused law clerk Allyson Campbell of destroying or concealing documents his attorneys filed in a separate racketeering case against his former business partner, Brandon Cork: Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others. Palowsky also claimed that Fourth Judicial District Court judges Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and Ben Jones conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities in the Cork case and at the courthouse.
Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the court. Jones also served as the court administrator until the end of last year, at which time he retired.
Last week, Palowsky’s brief called for the Fifth Circuit to overturn retired Judge Jerome Barbera’s decision in August that Palowsky could sue Campbell, Rambo and Sharp for damages, but not Amman, Jones, or Winters.
Palowsky is seeking the Fifth Circuit’s go-ahead to proceed with his lawsuit against Campbell and all five defendant judges—Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others—as well as to recover attorney’s fees from the defendants, if successful at trial.
The Fifth Circuit is considering appeals in the Campbell lawsuit after the state Supreme Court removed the case from the Second Circuit Court of Appeal. A handful of judges at the Second Circuit had connections to officials and attorneys in the Fourth Judicial District, and many Second Circuit judges have recused from Palowsky’s litigation in the past.
Palowsky’s brief argued that Barbera erred by ignoring a dispute of facts in the circumstances that led to the Campbell lawsuit. Barbera’s ruling shielding Amman, Jones and Winters was reached in a summary judgment hearing. Summary judgment pertains to the legal claims, where there are no disputed facts.
“As shown herein, Palowsky submitted ample evidence, and not just circumstantial evidence, that there are genuine issues of material fact as to the actions of all Defendant Judges with regard to protecting Campbell and/or influencing the Cork litigation,” stated Palowsky’s Jan. 12 brief.
DOCUMENTS
STILL MISSING
Palowsky revealed last year that in 2015—before suing Campbell and the judges—he asked the Fourth Judicial District Court to remove Campbell from working as a law clerk on his Cork case after five documents he filed with the court turned up missing. The court refused his request, Palowsky has said.
The original documents are still missing.
Rambo was the presiding judge in the Cork case at the time, and Jones was assigned to investigate Palowsky’s complaint about the missing documents.
Concerning the missing documents in Palowsky’s Cork case, Rambo testified, “Judge Jones asked me if I knew of any documents being destroyed or missing, and I told him no.”
Rambo indicated Jones’ inquiry about the missing documents in the Cork case extended no further.
RIALS COMPLAINT
Laura Hartt, who previously served as the district court’s administrator, testified in a deposition in March 2021 that Sharp had investigated an August 2014 complaint that Campbell destroyed or removed documents which Monroe attorney Cody Rials filed in another case, Donna Kay Davidson v. Michael Shane Davidson.
Area attorney Joey Grassi told Rials, Jones, Sharp and others that Campbell had bragged about shredding Rials’ document at a local bar.
“Rials testified in his deposition that he was told in 2012 by Joey Grassi, another local attorney, that Campbell had told him (Grassi) that she had taken “great pleasure in shredding” a judgment which Rials had submitted in the Davidson child support matter,” stated Palowsky’s brief.
Court documents indicate Sharp investigated the matter and that Campbell was later forbidden from working on any case involving Rials. According to Palowsky’s brief, Jones testified that he spoke with Grassi about the incident in which Campbell “delighted in shredding a judgment” filed by Rials.
“I believe, yes, that he was telling the truth when he said he heard Allyson say that she shredded documents—delighted in shredding,” Jones testified.
During his deposition, Jones said he did not speak with Campbell about Rials’ complaint. Jones also testified that he was satisfied with Sharp’s conclusion that no court documents were missing.
“If a judge tells me something, that’s how it is,” Jones testified.
“Nevertheless, and despite believing the word of a disinterested third party who was an eyewitness to Campbell’s statement about shredding a judgment in Rials’ case, Judge Jones did not confront Campbell about it,” stated Palowsky’s brief. “Instead, he simply had a ‘good conversation’ with Judge Sharp about it. That was literally the extent of his ‘investigation’ into the Rials situation. The trial court inexplicably ignored Judge Jones’ testimony about the veracity of Grassi’s statements. Because Judge Jones believed Grassi, it was then inappropriate for him to simply rely on his fellow judge’s word and turn a blind eye to Campbell’s actions.”
CAMPBELL HAD
‘RUNNING TAB’
Hartt, the former district court administrator, testified that the judges’ legal counsel, Monroe attorney Jon Guice, had recommended terminating Campbell’s employment at one time. Guice later changed his mind, according to Hartt.
“Ms. Hartt testified that she had kept a ‘running tab’ of concerns or problems with Campbell ‘for the express purpose of making sure everyone involved was aware,’ and she further stated that the document should be at the courthouse,” stated Palowsky’s brief. “Ms. Hartt testified that her opinion that documents had been removed in Cork case was based on ‘[y]ears of conversations[]’ ‘[w]ith court staff.’ She explained that beginning in 2012 and until she left in 2015, she ‘would have talked to you [Mr. Guice], and to pretty much every judge.’”
Palowsky’s brief published an excerpt from Hartt’s deposition in which Palowsky’s attorneys asked her whether Amman sought to protect Campbell in connection to Palowsky’s litigation.
“Did you ever hear Judge Amman threaten anyone regarding this Palowsky matter?” Palowsky’s attorneys said.
“No,” Hartt said.
“Did Judge Amman ever tell you how you should do things or conduct matters in this case?” Palowsky’s attorneys said.
“He did,” Hartt said.
“What did he tell you?” Palowsky’s attorneys said.
“He asked me not to ever ask Allyson any pointed questions that would box her into a certain response,” Hartt said. “I just took that to mean to take it easy on her.”
MARCHMAN’S
TESTIMONY IGNORED
In his brief to the Fifth Circuit, Palowsky noted that Barbera did not consider any testimony from Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman, who has served at the court since 2000. Marchman served on the district court’s personnel committee until she resigned as chairman in 2015.
Marchman’s deposition totaled 150 pages.
“As former chair of the personnel committee, Judge Marchman probably has more personal knowledge related to the allegations of Campbell’s conduct and of Defendant Judges’ cover-up of same and protection of Campbell than any other witness in this matter,” stated Palowsky’s brief. “Further, even if the court did not want to consider Judge Marchman’s testimony on matters which were stricken, that could not justify striking the whole deposition. For the trial court to refuse to consider the entire 150 page deposition of a current Fourth JDC judge who was the head of the personnel committee when Campbell was investigated in the Rials situation and in the Cork case was undoubtedly an abuse of discretion.”
For example, Marchman testified that she doubted Jones when he claimed, during a judges’ personnel committee meeting, that Rials’ judgment was not shredded.
“The whole thing was very contrived when they were reporting back on the Cody Rials situation and the ‘Palowsky v. Cork’ situation,” Marchman testified.
When asked about whether Winters was involved in the allegations against Campbell, Marchman testified that the judges’ attorney, Guice, changed his mind about releasing public records when The Ouachita Citizen requested Campbell’s time sheets and other records in 2015.
In 2015, the district court denied The Ouachita Citizen’s public records requests and sued the newspaper to block the public from accessing records in Campbell’s personnel file. Retired Judge Anne Simon ruled that Campbell’s personnel file was off-limits to the public. A year later, The Ouachita Citizen obtained a copy of material from Campbell’s personnel file after the newspaper’s reporting prompted an investigation of Campbell’s activity by Louisiana State Police and the state Inspector General.
According to Palowsky, the court’s decision to sue a newspaper was evidence of the defendant judges’ willingness to protect Campbell.
Marchman’s testimony was quoted at length in Palowsky’s brief last week.
Marchman, speaking of Guice, testified: “When they started requesting them in early 2015, then all of a sudden they were no longer public records . . . . [T]hat information and those allegations were in the personnel and HR files. So when he—When Judge Winters as the chief judge, and I think it was at your advice, began resisting those public records requests, and then moved forward toward filing the suit against Hanna Media (owner of The Ouachita Citizen), again to resist. And the tenor of those meetings during 2015 was, and your words, ‘We need to appear to take the high road. We need to look like we’re complying, not actually comply, and resist from the standpoint of we’re not giving over these documents.’ So in the sense that that information was in those records that were being sought in the public records request and then even on into later that year when we had the specially-called meeting about responding to any subpoena that might be issued to us. Judge Winters called that meeting as chief judge, you came to advise us not to respond to any kind of subpoena that we got from the state police or the inspector general. So the whole tenor of 2015 was, ‘We’re not turning over anything.’”
‘I CAN’T FIX A CASE’
Monroe attorney Devin Jones testified that Winters—who was chief judge at the time—called him in May 2016 and invited him to serve as a temporary law clerk for a retired judge presiding over the Cork case.
“(Devin Jones) testified that Judge Winters told him, “Whatever law we find, that’s—that’s what the judge would use to make the ruling,’” stated Palowsky’s brief. “(Devin) Jones testified that he texted Judge Marchman about the call saying that he would love for someone to ask him why Judge Winters called, what they discussed, and why Judge Winters called from his private cell phone.”
During his deposition, Winters denied calling any local attorneys about serving as a law clerk in the Cork case.
“Judge Winters was asked if it would be case-fixing if a judge called a local attorney in the Cork case and told him: ‘We will tell you how to rule. We’re all recused. The ad hoc judge will simply sign whatever you prepare,’” stated Palowsky’s brief.
Winters answered the question by saying, “I can’t fix a case I’m not associated with.”
