The Democratic Party Executive Committee of Ouachita Parish published its candidate endorsements for the Nov. 3 election last week, including several recommendations in local races.
Beyond endorsing former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris on the presidential ballot, the parish’s Democratic Party Executive Committee agreed to endorse the following candidates in local races:
- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins in the U.S. Senate.
- Grambling State University chief operating officer Martin Lemelle Jr. for U.S. Representative of the 5th Congressional District.
- Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jay McCallum for Associate Justice in the fourth district of the state Supreme Court.
- Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell.
- Monroe attorney Tommy Hayes IV for Fourth Judicial District Court, Division B.
- Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew.
- Robert Cherry Jr. for the city of Monroe’s City Marshal City Court.
- West Monroe Marshal William Guyton.
Active members of the Democratic Party Executive Committee of Ouachita Parish include state Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe; state Reps. Frederick Jones, D-Monroe, and Pat Morris, D-Monroe; Ouachita Parish Police Jurors Michael Thompson Sr. and Lonnie Hudson; as well as Tonya Hunter, Charla Burns, James Boatner, Rodney Welch, Janet Floyd, and Jasmyne McConnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.