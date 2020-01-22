Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating two deaths that occurred Saturday, involving an infant and an adult, at a residence on Wallace Dean Road in West Monroe.
There is no indication at this time of foul play involving the death of the infant, according to Glenn Springfield, the sheriff’s public information officer. The adult appears to be the victim of a self-inflicted wound.
The investigation is underway and no further details are available.
The identities are not being released at this time.
